Who is the Sister Wives’ nanny which Robyn Brown employs?











TLC’s Sister Wives follows the relationship between Kody Brown and the multiple ladies in his life. Recently, viewers noticed there appears to be another woman in the picture: nanny Mindy Jessop.

Robyn Brown is often seen with the babysitter, so much that fans jumped to conclusions that she may be a fifth wife. However, this is not the case and she’s actually there to help out with her children.

Wondering who Mindy is? Reality Titbit explored her background and found out all there is to know about her.

ROBYN HAS HAD A NANNY COMING AND GOING THIS WHOLE TIME?! #sisterwives pic.twitter.com/1ym8IQPEJZ — BravoFiance (@BravoFiance) December 20, 2021

Who is the Sister Wives nanny?

The nanny seen on Sister Wives is called Mindy Jessop.

Mindy is Robyn’s “step-niece”, whose mother is Lisa Sullivan. Lisa is the daughter of Paul Howard Sullivan Sr (Robyn’s stepfather) and Robyn’s “other mother” Carol Sullivan.

Based in Las Vegas, she has been babysitting Robyn’s children for several years now. She said on the show:

Robyn is my aunt. She is my mom’s sister, from a different mother. I was raised in a plural family. I’m open to living a plural marriage, but the family bond would have to be really strong, otherwise it would just be not worth it to me.

She appears to be a Christian, as she quotes the following in her Twitter bio: “God if I am wrong right me if I am lost guide me if I start to give up revive me lead me in light & love.”

I dig being his nanny & especially dig sharing a bday w/ this super kid His special soul makes our day xtra special pic.twitter.com/ofGZIQeozz — Mindy Jessop (@mindy_CJ66) October 26, 2016

Mindy’s career and background

Mindy’s LinkedIn profile states that she is a Nanny at Kody Brown Family entertainment. She also works at Shades Tanning Bar, a new business venture she began in 2018.

She also states that she is “self-employed” on her Facebook page. For her babysitting career, it looks like she regularly looks after Robyn’s children when she’s not busy tanning clients.

The nanny also sells silver jewellery as part of her own business.

So hold up. Kody can't be away from Robyn for 6 weeks to be at Ysabel's side during a life changing surgery because he's so needed at home but come to find out they have a nanny…. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/eoMCn4H1El — Just Me (@cliffthedal) December 20, 2021

Is the Sister Wives babysitter in a relationship?

Yes, Mindy recently got married to a man called Darryl Moore II. They tied the knot on July 31st 2021.

Her husband Darryl is a driving instructor based in Las Vegas. Mindy and Darryl both got engaged in March earlier this year, before their wedding just four months later.

In his Facebook profile picture, he has a photo of them both together, as well as a car and gun. Mindy jokingly wrote in the comments: “1st 2nd and 3rd wives in one picture.”

