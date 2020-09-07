Love Island fans were shocked when season 2 cast member Malin Andersson revealed she had been in an abusive relationship.

Malin, who appeared in the 2016 series, revealed on Instagram that her former partner Tom Kemp had been jailed for domestic abuse. Malin made the announcement of his jailing on Sunday, September 6th.

But who is Tom Kemp? Many of Malin’s fans have questions about the man who she previously loved and had a child with, and what will happen to him next.

Who is Tom Kemp?

Tom Kemp, 29, is best known as the ex-boyfriend of Malin Andersson. He is also the father of Malin’s late daughter, Consy. Consy passed away on January 1st, 2019, just four weeks after she was born. Consy was born seven weeks prematurely which led to health complications.

The couple had an on-off relationship which ended last year, just a few months after Consy passed away. In June 2019, Malin took to social media to share alarming details about her relationship with Tom Kemp. In this post, Malin described Tom as a “fine example of a narcissistic man.” She also implied that Tom was abusive mentally and physically, stating that she “will NOT be another victim to domestic violence.”

Not much is know about Tom besides his relationship with Malin. We do, however, know that he is from Milton Keynes.

Malin reveals Tom’s jail sentence

On Sunday, September 6th, Malin announced that Tom had been sentenced to her Instagram.

Malin wrote:

The last 2 years including my pregnancy have been absolute hell. No one knows half of what I’ve gone through and I haven’t been able to say much due to an ongoing police investigation. The father of my late daughter Consy has been jailed for only part of what he has done to me.

She continued to call out those who did not believe her when she previously raised issue with Tom Kemp’s abusive behaviour. Malin said: “[To] those that called me a LIAR. I am here to tell you – YOU CAN GO TO THE POLICE!”

Tom has been jailed for 10 months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was jailed after appearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday, September 3rd.