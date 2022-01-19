Who is Truth, Too Hot to Handle Season 3’s Chris Brown look-alike?











Good news! We can now get our long over-due fix of Too Hot to Handle as Netflix has finally released season 3 of their exotic dating show.

Fans have already been binge-watching the new season set in the beautiful Turks & Caicos and are captivated by the hot new singles, especially Houston hunk, Truth.

Having already been compared to Chris Brown, we want to know more about the American dreamboat. We did some searching and here is what we found.

Who is Truth from Too Hot to Handle?

The first question on fans minds is if Truth is in fact his real name. We’re sorry to disappoint, but it isn’t. Truth revealed his real name is Robert but said, “Truth will always 99.9% tell the truth and that’s why I go by that name.”

The 23-year-old was born in 1999 in Houston, Texas, and is currently a criminology student living in Los Angeles.

He moved to LA to pursue more modelling opportunities after he showed an interest in the industry from a young age.

Aside from modelling, sport is Truth’s other passion in life, especially basketball. In fact, he got his place at college through a basketball scholarship. He loves the sport so much that in his introduction, he said:

Basketball was my first true love and I’m still in love with it, I will be until the day I die. If I could marry basketball, I would.

Not only is Truth used to shooting shots on the basketball court, but he is also used to shooting his shot with the ladies. Truth is a self-proclaimed ladies man and said: “Women love me, you know, women love the way I look.”

Truth talks Too Hot to Handle

In his introduction segment, Truth candidly admits he’s not ready for a serious relationship yet and is enjoying embracing the single life.

Truth said:

I’m having way too much fun, with way too many different women to settle down right now. I’m not ready. I’ll be ready in the years to come, the next year to come, maybe in my thirties, forties, eighties, somewhere around there.

Although he is humble about his looks, he has claimed women love him and that the feeling is clearly mutual.

What is Truth’s Instagram?

If you want to see more of Truth – and his modelling pictures – follow him on Instagram, @truthsworld.

His feed is pretty scarce at the moment but the pictures he does have up are of his modelling jobs and personal selfies.

Give him a follow to keep up to date with his journey on Too Hot to Handle.

