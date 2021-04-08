Save My Skin: Who pays for the treatments? TLC show's costs explored!











It is the TLC series where people visit Dr. Emma Craythorne for help with a skin condition. The real question is, who pays for treatments?

If you’re into graphic shows like Dr Pimple Popper, then this series – based on extreme medical conditions – will be right up your street.

Clients are seen heading to one of England’s top dermatologists, with hopes to improve their appearance once and for all, on Save My Skin.

We looked into exactly who pays for the treatments, and how much each appointment costs with Dr. Emma Craythorne.

Screenshot: Dr. Emma Craythorne, Louise’s Painful Skin Condition | Save My Skin, TLC YouTube

Who pays for Save My Skin treatments?

It is likely that clients pay for skin treatments

Although this has not officially been confirmed, anyone who arranges a consultation with Dr. Emma Craythorne usually pays a fee.

As her clinic is private, it is thought that patients would pay for treatments, rather than have them paid for by the government through the NHS.

One fan wrote on a forum: “I think Dr Emma is an NHS doctor, and the government pays for the patients.”

While this is possible, consultations with Emma Craythorne on a usual basis – which are shown on the TV show – are usually paid for by her clients.

Other shows, such as Dr. Sandra Lee on Dr. Pimple Popper, offers patients free treatments, in exchange for being shown on her YouTube channel.

Dr. Emma is back with all-new cases and more squeezing! If you're a fan of #DrPimplePopper and #MyFeetAreKillingMe, make sure to watch a brand-new season of #SaveMySkin starting Wednesday, April 7 at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/ZdKNubtf3G — TLC Network (@TLC) April 1, 2021

How much does an appointment cost?

A consultation with Dr. Emma Craythorne costs £500

Then, if the client wants a follow-up appointment, it costs them £200.

Other TLC doctors such as Dr. Sandra Lee, on Dr. Pimple Popper, charge $500 to $600 on a usual basis, for an extraction session.

Most dermatologists say they won’t remove blackheads, according to Dr Sandra Lee, which means that she “wins” as she does it for free.

Have you watched the British dermatology show on TLC (“Save My Skin” I believe) She’s fantastic and it’s much more diverse and interesting than Dr Pimple Popper. — Kate Bauer (@katewbauer) January 30, 2021

Where is Dr. Emma Craythorne’s clinic?

152 Harley Street, London

Dr. Emma Craythorne has established a private premier day clinic, where she is a consultant dermatologist and dermatological surgeon.

She specialises in all areas of skin scarring, skin cancer, general dermatology and cosmetic dermatology.

Emma also works at St Johns Institute of Dermatology at Guys and St Thomas Hospital NHS Trust.

However, the clinic shown on Save My Skin is based at Harley Street.

