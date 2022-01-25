Who was Clint Arlis as The Bachelor pays tribute to former contestant?











After fellow and former Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis unexpectedly died at just 34 years old, spin-off show The Bachelor paid a tribute to him and his contribution to the franchise on last nights episode.

Arlis was a contestant on Season 11, when Kaitlyn Bristowe was the Bachelorette. Though he was only in the house for the first three weeks, he made a positive impression on fans. The news has come as a shock to all.

His death has re-sparked conversations about the former architectural engineer and so Reality Titbit has explored the late Clint Arlis’ time on the ABC show, as well as what happened to him.

The Bachelor’s tribute to Clint Arlis

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe was one of the first to tribute Clint’s death in an emotional Instagram story. Bristowe described his death as an “absolute tragedy” but made sure to remind fans of how great Clint was.

Many tributes have been made since his death but the January 24th 2021 tribute on The Bachelor was inspiring and described as an ‘honour’ to watch by fans.

They bestowed the former contestant with an aforementioned title card, meaning his memory will live on forever in future airings. It also shows Bachelor Nation‘s recognition for his contributions to the franchise over the years.

What happened to Clint Arlis?

Arlis’ old wrestling team were one of the first to announce his death via Twitter on January 13th, 2022. They said,

It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis. Twitter

There has been speculation that he died during a car crash however, nothing has been confirmed about the exact cause of death yet.

Due to his death being very recent and still part of an ongoing investigation, police have not yet reported the exact cause of Arlis’ death, at the time of writing.

Who was Clint Arlis?

Clint was an architectural engineer for a leading company, Lend Lease. Born and raised in Batavia, New York, the architect was not only talented in this field.

Arlis was a very successful wrestler throughout his life and this was one of his biggest passions. He started his wrestling journey when he graduated high school and joined the University of Illinois.

Not only did he leave as a successfully trained wrestler, but he also took away an undergraduate degree and masters.

After college, he joined his dad’s coaching staff at the Batavia Wrestling Family where his skill and passion grew even more.

Though it is with a heavy heart we have to say goodbye to Clint Arlis, he will be remembered and embraced for his talent, skills and big heart.

