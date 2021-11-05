Who was young athlete Darrin Wilson from The First 48?











Athlete Darrin Wilson’s story was shared on A&E’s The First 48 on November 4th, 2021, a homicide victim based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. We explored who the 16-year-old was and what happened to him.

Detectives in the USA are followed on the show. If they don’t find a lead within the first 48 hours, their chances of solving a case are cut in half.

Showing how detectives use forensic evidence and witness interviews to help identify suspects, Darrin’s case was on their list. We explored what happened to him and who he was growing up.

This Thursday on A&E First 48 they will be airing a story about the life cut way too short of Darrin “Da-Da” Wilson. The family is asking all those in Tulsa to tune in please. There is hope that the information given during this episode will lead to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved and offer some closer. Thank you in advance. #itsadadamovement Posted by Dedra Robison on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Who was Darrin Wilson?

Darrin “Da Da” Wilson was a 16-year-old student at East Central High School. From Tulsa, Oklahoma, he was also an athlete at Langston Academy.

His former track and football coach remembers Wilson as a great person and athlete, as per News on 6. He said: “When I found out Darrin was murdered, it was heartbreaking.”

Darrin competed in track and field. He had hopes of going to college and playing division 1 football, and left behind his parents and three siblings.

A woman called into the police to say Darrin had been missing, after a broadcast revealed a body had been found.

The First 48: What happened to him?

The ‘Unforgotten: Darrin’ episode revealed that the teenager was murdered and dumped in a field. However, detectives said the leads had run dry.

A “shaken up” man came across Darrin’s body near near I-44 and 3rd Street South, and called 911. The teenager was shot once in his chest, as told on the A&E episode. They also found marks in the dirt nearby.

Investigators said they know Wilson was with people four to six hours before police found his body. They also revealed he was out playing basketball with his friends, before he was “brutally murdered” hours later.

One family friend also told police he knows Darrin had been selling sneakers to make money, and had dropped him off to trade shoes a month before his death.

#BREAKING: Police identify body found in east Tulsa last week as 16-year-old Darrin Wilson. FOX23 is working to learn more. http://bit.ly/2rTZ05I Posted by FOX23 News on Monday, June 12, 2017

Darrin’s family are asking for help

Darrin’s older brother’s mother-in-law Dedra Robison has shared a post on Facebook, asking for people to tune in to Unforgotten: Darrin.

The post reads:

There is hope that the information given during this episode will lead to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved and offer some closer. Thank you in advance. #itsadadamovement.

Several family members and friends commented on the post, with one saying: “Prayers for closure.”

Dedra also added the comment: “If you know something say something. 918-596-COPS you can remain anonymous. Imagine if this were your family. What would you want done?”.

