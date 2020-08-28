Big Brother 22 is heating up, with the competition growing stiffer into its fourth week.

The All-Stars season has welcomed familiar faces into the house once again. From Cody Calafiore and Ian Terry to Janelle Pierzina and Christmas Abbott, some of the most memorable cast members from over the years have returned to Big Brother.

The hit reality series returned to CBS on Wednesday, August 5th and has been airing three times a week, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

But who won Head of Household after Thursday, August 27th’s episode and what will it mean for week 4? Find out about the new Head of Household here, plus more on who was evicted from Big Brother in week 3.

Who won Head of Household on Big Brother week 4?

Enzo Palumbo

On Thursday, August 27th, Enzo Palumbo won Head of Household. This was revealed in the Live Streams following the night’s episode.

Vincenzo “Enzo” Palumbo is a 42-year-old insurance adjuster from Bayonne, New Jersey. He originally appeared on Big Brother 12, as the founding member of The Brigade. The Brigade is one of Big Brother’s most successful and famed alliances, and their success helped Enzo make it to the final three.

Enzo is back to “seal his legacy” on Big Brother, according to his interview with CBS. Winning Head of Household will certainly help Enzo on his way to legendary status!

Who was evicted on Big Brother All-Stars?

The third housemate evicted on Big Brother All-Stars was Janelle Pierzina.

Big Brother fans were delighted to see Janelle return to the show once again, as she has appeared on it four times over the past three decades!

So, inevitably after her departure from the show, fans were pretty sad to see her leaving. One fan tweeted: “Gonna miss Janelle a lot this season. Grew up watching her, and seeing her walk out the door for possibly the last time is truly heartbreaking.”

Another even added that they were no longer tuning in to Big Brother All-Stars without Janelle. They tweeted: “Well looks like I’m done with #BB22 for the season. There’s no point in watching now that the best player was evicted.”

