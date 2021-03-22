Who won All Star Musicals 2021? Age and judging career of ITV winner!











All Star Musicals brings dazzle, glitz and glamour to the stage, as celebrities give their best performances. So, who won the 2021 series?

The ITV special saw host John Barrowman introduced us to six famous faces, as they went from a well-known celeb to a performer in one night.

Those taking part were barrister and broadcaster Robert Rinder, actress Jessica Hynes, actor Barney Walsh, political journalist Robert Peston, doctor and presenter Dr Ranj Singh, and actress Luisa Bradshaw-White.

So, who won All Star Musicals 2021? We found out all there is to know about the star performer, so that you don’t have to…

Screenshot: Judge Robert Rinder, All Star Musicals, Series 3 Episode 1, ITV

Who won All Star Musicals 2021?

Robert Rinder

It was his performance of Be Our Guest from Beauty and The Beast that won the judges and audience over on All Star Musicals.

After the virtual audience voted for their top performer, and the judges gave their score out of 10, Robert’s name was announced as the winner!

He had won against the other celeb’s performances of top musicals, such as Half a Sixpence, Guys and Dolls, Moulin Rouge and The Greatest Showman.

He wasn't my pick but I genuinely feel so happy for him, you can see how shocked he was and how much he appreciated it. Congrats Rob Rinder! #AllStarMusicals — Vicky Cosgrove (@Ravenclawsome89) March 21, 2021

Who is Judge Robert Rinder?

Robert Michael Rinder is a criminal barrister and television personality from Westminster, London. He was brought up in Southgate.

In 2014, he began hosting the reality courtroom series Judge Rinder, while he was still a practising barrister.

He then launched the Channel 4 series The Rob Rinder Verdict in 2019.

Rob is also a presenter, columnist and advocate for the law.

#AllStarMusicals I would have said either Rob or Barney to win. Well done Rob! I’ve seen Beauty & The Beast in Manchester! ❤️😊❤️😊❤️ — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) March 21, 2021

Robert Rinder: Age and career

Rob, 42, didn’t always study law, as he actually studied theatre before!

He went to Queen Elizabeth’s School for Boys and the National Youth Theatre, but gave up as his friend Benedict Cumberbatch “was so good”.

Rob then studied politics and modern history at the University of Manchester, graduating with first class honours in both.

He was called to the bar in 2001, when he started to practise as a barrister at 2 Paper Buildings, before becoming a tenant at 2 Hare Court.

Rob began to specialise in cases involving international fraud, money laundering and other forms of financial crime.

The All Star Musicals champion has been involved in prosecutions, such as the murders of Leticia Shakespeare and Charlene Ellis.

