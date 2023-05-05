Swamp People 2023 saw the cast members fight to win 350 alligator tags in Louisiana, but the question is, who won? It’s none other than one of the most well-known fearless alligator hunters in the area…

As season 14 of the History series plays out on-screen, the cast explores and travels the Atchafalaya Basin during the most important time of the year for them: alligator-hunting season.

Swamp People caught the scenes that went down when someone took home a whopping 350 tags in the 2023 season, but who took home the reigning fisherman crown?

Troy Landry and Pickle secured the 350 tags on Swamp People. During the season 14 finale, Ronnie Adams is seen telling Pickle, “Today, we’re knocking Troy Landry off his plateau,” with plans to win the season.

Anthony Porkchop Williams said, “I want to win those tags, man.” Troy aimed to get an early lead while Ronnie set his sights on dethroning the King, but despite the competition, the two cast members watched the finale together.

The bounty winner had the most tags, while cast members Jeromy Pruitt and David La Cart were in possession of the largest gator. However, they didn’t make it back in time, and therefore Troy and Pickle secured victory!

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Swamp People fans react to win

When Troy and Pickle won, viewers were overjoyed. One fan wrote on Twitter: “Great job Troy Landry and Pickle. You are the king of the swamp. Can’t wait till next year. When you use those 350 tags.”

Another penned: “I love Troy and Pickle. They make a great team. I’m gonna miss watching them every Thursday.”

“Dannngg I was hoping Willie and little Willie had won. Or at least Troy would end up sharing the Tiago with them. #swamppeople,” reacted a viewer on social media.

Troy has a strong alligator tag history

As the son of a fisherman and seafood distributor, Troy has gator hunting in his blood. He consistently fills more tags than any swamper in Louisiana and has collected the overall most alligator tags in the area.

Collecting the most tags on Swamp People leads to taking home a grand cash prize, which explains why Troy’s net worth is so huge. He is believed to have a $2 million net worth while earning $30,000 a month on the show.

Troy has his own alligator hunting and crawfish business and only hunts for 30 days of the year. He also has some other companies – including a seafood restaurant, gas station, and a convenience store in Pierre Part, Louisiana!