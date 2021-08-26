Who won the veto on Big Brother 23? Challenge results revealed!











The veto challenge on Big Brother has officially been secured by a winner, which gives a houseguest the power to remove a nomination.

As Big Brother 23 gets well underway, the vetos are officially being secured, and viewers are eager to find out who won the first of the season.

The power of veto is won weekly in the competition, involving six houseguests: Head of Household, two nominees, and three chosen ones.

Reality Titbit can reveal who won the veto on the August 25th episode, as well as share reactions to the official winner.

RHONY: Who was Ramona Singer’s brother Bohdan Mazur?

Big Brother 23 Promo | Featuring the NEW Houseguests BridTV 3267 Big Brother 23 Promo | Featuring the NEW Houseguests 820871 820871 center 22403

What is the power of veto on Big Brother?

Power of veto allows the owner to remove a nomination from the Nomination Block.

The Power of Veto guarantees the holder safety should one of the nominees be removed, unless he or she is the only possible replacement nominee.

The Head of Household then chooses a new nomination.

Powers of Veto can be won outside of competitions occasionally, such as a prize to come from Pandora’s Box.

Have they ever thought about changing the whole #BigBrother game, have 3 nominees, veto but no replacement so no backdooring? So there could be 2 or 3 nominees a week. #BB23#SaveDerekX — tapeworthy (@tapeworthy) August 26, 2021

Who won the veto on Big Brother 23?

Xavier Prather won the power of veto on Big Brother 23.

The houseguest ended up winning the veto challenge, with a time of 3:05.

Although Big D is the contestant who really went for it, it took him 16 minutes to set up his reward win.

As there was a slight hitch in Xavier’s win, his punishment is based on if he does or does not win Head of Household the following week.

If he doesn’t, Xavier will become that week’s third nominee on the block.

Viewers react to Big Brother 23 veto win

Viewers did not seem too pleased that Xavier won the power of veto.

Also, some fans are accusing producers of rigging the veto draw.

One viewer said: “Oh man, Xavier won the veto. What a crap week. #BB23 #BigBrother23 #BigBrother.”

However, some are pretty pleased that Xavier secured the win.

A fan wrote: “#BigBrother #BBXavier has won the Power of Veto! @CBSBigBrother#BB23#BigBrother23.”

“Time for Xavier, the Exodia of Big Brother, to put The Cookout on his back (again) by winning Power Of Veto! Lets go X!”, said another.

Claire is upset she let Derek X down but like, what was she gonna do? She takes herself down, Derek X goes up. She doesn't use Veto, The Cookout evicts her. Derek X needed to win Veto to save them both and he wasn't lucky enough to get pulled. #BB23 #BigBrother — Jenae (@SiameezyRPGer) August 26, 2021

WATCH BIG BROTHER ON CBS EVERY WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY AND SUNDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK