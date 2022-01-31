Why Ben from 90 Day Fiance’s left eye doesn’t appear to stay open











Ben Rathbun from 90 Day Fiance has been embarking on an online relationship with Mahogany. However, there’s something else distracting fans from their romance – his left eye.

As if his relationship with a woman claiming to be called Mahogany isn’t confusing viewers enough, TLC viewers are even more baffled as they keep noticing that Ben’s eye often appears slightly closed.

This is more noticeable when he does close-up confessional scenes to camera. We explored fans’ questions…

Viewers question Ben’s left eye

Since Ben began sharing his love story on Before the 90 Days, there have been several questions surrounding whether he has a glass or lazy eye. This is because his left eye appears slightly closed.

One viewer said: “Does Ben have a glass eye or am I tripping? #90dayfiance.” Some fans have attributed his eye to potentially being the result of a past stroke, while others speculate that it could be a side effect of medication.

Twitching has also been noticed by viewers, with several guessing that he may have been previously injured. Some have compared his eye to Forest Whitaker, who has a hereditary condition.

While Ben hasn’t specifically revealed why he has a droopy eye, it’s not a topic he has strayed away from talking about. Some fans have even took to his Instagram comments to try and ask him if he has a lazy eye.

Why Ben’s eye appears slightly closed

Ben has explained that he does fitness modeling as a hobby, but “could never make a living out of that”. As reported by The Overtimer, he said he has a “droopy eye” and “asymmetrical” features, unlike that of a typical model.

As the director of Michigan Lupus Foundation, some may have jumped to conclusions and thought that Ben could have the condition, which can make those affected extremely tired. However, this is not the case for the TLC star.

The charity, which he started heading in 2015, brought him on because he is emotionally connected to the disease, due to a family friend who was diagnosed with lupus and struggled with it for many years.

Looking through the 90 Day Fiance star’s older pictures, it doesn’t appear that Ben’s left eye has always been slightly closed. Although unconfirmed, he could possibly have left eye ptosis, like actor Forest Whitaker. The hereditary condition is simply a drooping of the eye lid, which can affect vision.

Speculation says that Ben could just have a lazy eye in general, but according to his explanation, he just has a “droopy eye”, it’s likely to just be how his face looks. He also said his “ears are too big” and that his nose is “crooked”.

Ben and Mahogany’s ‘relationship’

Ben, a former youth pastor who later switched his career down a modelling route, has been speaking to someone who calls themselves Mahogany online. She appears to live in Peru.

During his search for love, Ben believes he has found his match in Mahogany Roca, who claims to be a 24-year-old woman from an area called San Bartolo. However, his friends – and some viewers – think it doesn’t add up.

Remember, this isn’t Catfish: The TV Show, but rather TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, where we usually see relationships happen. Whether they go wrong or end up in years of love, it’s usually all documented on-screen for us to see.

Mahogany first noticed Ben modeling for a fitness magazine and decided to reach out through DM. They bond over their passion for religious views, and their age difference doesn’t seem to be a problem for either of them.

