The family of Elizabeth has finally arrived in Moldova to meet the relatives of husband Andrei Castravet.

90 Day Fiancé returned for a brand new episode on Sunday, July 26th, to bring the much-anticipated meeting between the families of Andrei and Elizabeth.

Elizabeth’s father Chuck and her brother Charlie have made their first official trip to Europe, but it’s safe to say that the two have faced a major culture shock. Well, that’s not the US after all and getting accustomed to a different country takes time.

However, it seems that viewers have been more occupied with Andrei and the reason behind his decision to leave Moldova. So, why did Andrei move to Ireland?

Who is Andrei?

Andrei is 34 years old and comes from Chisinau, Moldova. He currently lives with his wife Elizabeth in Florida. The couple met through a dating app while Elizabeth was visiting Dublin in 2016.

Before his appearance on the TLC show, Andrei used to live in Dublin and work as a bouncer at a night club.

He and Elizabeth got married in 2017 and welcomed their first child in 2019. The two are parents to daughter Eleanor Louise.

Why did Andrei move to Ireland?

Speaking on 90 Day Fiancé, Andrei explained that he moved to Ireland to “get a better job”. He used to work as a police officer in Moldova where he said his salary was 200 euros per month.

“Whatever happened in my past, it’s my business and Chuck and Charlie should leave it alone,” Andrei explained.

“I told Elizabeth I left for Ireland to get a better job. That’s what everybody should know and that’s the end of the conversation.”

Andrei went on to say that that he faced other challenges in his job such as poor working conditions, prompting him to leave his friends and family and relocate to another country in search of a better life.

Twitter reactions

It’s safe to say that fans of the TLC series have flooded Twitter with speculations over Andrei’s decision to leave Moldova.

There have been many who slammed the claims, saying that a lot of people move to other countries for better jobs.

One viewer said: “Why is it so shocking to them that Andrei up and left his friends and family. People do that all the time. People leave their friends and family to move for school, jobs, etc. it’s not uncommon.”

Check out more reactions down below.

So Andrei was a detective in Moldova, left that job to be a Bouncer in Ireland 😳🤔🤭#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/gf0uh0JOxp — Cynthia Miller (@milcynt) July 27, 2020

I just want to know the truth as to why Andrei moved to Ireland. I’m so curious #90DayFiance — nmj (@njaffe10) July 27, 2020

Andrei’seeason for moving to Ireland makes no sense. What’s the real reason he moved? We all want to know. #90dayfiance — S. Jackson (@jmarieevents) July 27, 2020

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER SUNDAYS ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK