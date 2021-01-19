Why did Big Chief and Shawn split? Here's what happened with the Street Outlaws stars!











Street Outlaws viewers are wondering why Big Chief (Justin Shearer) and Shawn Ellington, aka Murder Nova, have gone their separate ways in business.

Discovery Channel brought a brand new season of Street Outlaws which kicked off on January 11th this year.

But as much as viewers are excited about the new series, many are wondering what happened between Big Chief and Shawn.

So, why did they split?

Street Outlaws: Who are Big Chief and Shawn?

Street Outlaws first premiered back in 2013 on Discovery Channel and came back for its seventeenth series on January 11th, 2021.

Big Chief and Shawn are a fan-favourite duo on the series who have been racing on the streets of Oklahoma City for years. And we can say that Big Chief loves racing more than anything as he’s been doing it since the age of 9!

As for Shawn, he’s been a vital part of Street Outlaws since the show’s early beginning. He became interested in cars thanks to his father who had an autobody shop.

Why did Big Chief and Shawn split?

Many viewers at home have been wondering what happened with Midwest Street Cars and why Shawn and Big Chief have split. The reason is that they have grown apart and have different priorities in life now, Big Chief revealed in a YouTube interview last year.

Shawn has decided to focus on his family and has since moved onto a new business venture as he opened a new shop with Phantom, called 187 Customs. Chief has decided to focus on street racing.

While Big Chief and Shawn have gone their separate ways in business, it’s worth noting that their friendship is unbreakable. Big Chief confirmed that he and Shawn are still close friends in the YouTube interview.

Check out the whole interview with Big Chief from the link down below.

Follow Big Chief and Shawn on Instagram

If you want to get all the latest updates and news about Big Chief and Shawn, make sure to follow them on Instagram.

Big Chief can be found under the handle @bigchiefokc and Shawn @murdernova.

They both have gained a solid follower count. You will find some snaps with family and friends among the many car and street racing posts.

