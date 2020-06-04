Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Over the course of five seasons, Chicago Med has followed the lives and work of medical workers at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

The NBC series premiered its fifth season in late September last year and viewers hope for the arrival of season 6 later this autumn.

In season 5, fans said goodbye to Dr Connor Rhodes who’s left the series for good.

His exit from the medical drama show was a huge shock for many viewers. So, why did Connor leave Chicago Med?

Why did Connor leave Chicago Med?

Dr Rhodes (Colin Donnell) left Chicago Med following a series of dramatic events for the character.

Connor first lost his father Cornelius who was murdered by Connor’s girlfriend Ava Bekker. Viewers will remember that Cornelius didn’t approve of his son and Ava’s relationship.

Connor then lost his girlfriend Ava on the operating table who slit her own throat.

It’s unsurprising that producers of Chicago Med decided there wasn’t much else to explore with the character after those events.

Seems like Connor has some suspicions about Ava…👀 pic.twitter.com/plsDKCNX1U — Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) April 10, 2019

The decision about Connor’s exit

The show’s bosses, Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov, previously revealed why they decided it was time for Connor to be written out.

Andrew told Cinema Blend: “There was a general feeling that Connor’s story was really coming to a conclusion. It was hard to extend the story any further.

Diane chimed in:

We had talked about the end of these stories way back last year, and what we had to do in the premiere was kind of speed that up. From the get go, when we decided that Ava had a personality disorder, she was doing these terrible things. We knew she was not going to come to a good end.

Reactions from fans on Connor’s exit

It’s safe to say that people haven’t come to terms with Connor’s emotional exit from the NBC show.

Keen Chicago Med viewers are rewatching old episodes and say that Connor was a vital character.

I'm watching old chicago med episodes and I miss connor rhodes sm 🥺 — clarke (@daniellsrussell) May 4, 2020

