









Kaycee and Kenny Clark were set to participate on The Challenge: Ride Or Dies for its 2022 MTV season but had to leave the show before it even began. It turns out the reason for the duo’s abrupt exit from the first episode was health-related.

Returning Spies, Lies and Allies champion Kaycee had plans to win the competition alongside her brother Kenny. However, fans excited to see the duo take part were left disappointed after the first episode.

The pair didn’t end up competing and there’s a reason they weren’t allowed to get involved. It was a shame for fans as Kaycee has had serious success in former seasons, including being a Total Madness and Double Agents finalist.

***WARNING: Spoilers for The Challenge series 38 ahead***

Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Why did Kaycee and Kenny leave The Challenge?

Kaycee told Entertainment Weekly she and Kenny had to leave The Challenge: Ride Or Dies because they tested positive for covid-19. During the first episode of the 2022 season, host TJ Lavin revealed they had to leave. He said:

Well, stating the obvious, we live in crazy times right now, and already Kaycee and Kenny had to leave the game.

They left before the first challenge kicked off, leaving thousands of viewers upset. Since her exit, Kaycee explained it is the second time she caught coronavirus. She revealed:

Apparently me and my brother had it. I was traveling, going to Argentina [to film this season], we ended up getting covid and getting sick. The crazy thing is I didn’t feel any of the symptoms. I mean, I had a light cold but everyone had a light cold. But my brother and I had covid, so we had to exit the game.

Fans react to Ride Or Dies exit

After the promotion videos appeared to show Kaycee and Kenny competing, fans were seriously geared up for their appearance. So when they left within the first ten minutes, MTV viewers were devastated.

One fan wrote: “How are they going to promote Kaycee and her brother all pre-season for them to just disappear ten minutes into the first episode?”

Another tweeted: “OMG, Kaycee and Kenny had to leave the show #TheChallenge.”

“Please tell me Kaycee comes back?” penned a disappointed viewer.

Spoilers – Clarks will ‘return for season 38’

Returning vets Vo and Emmy Russ, as well as rookies Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser, have been brought into the line-up to replace Kaycee and Kenny. However, the brother-and-sister duo are set to make a comeback later in season 38.

When Nam Vo departs, the siblings reportedly return alongside Aneesa Ferreira, but James Simon goes home. It comes after Kaycee and Kenny quarantined in separate hotel rooms, where they spent a lot of time meditating.

That explains why Kaycee and Kenny feature in several trailer clips. According to a Reddit thread, the vets elimination statistics state Kaycee gets three wins and one loss during the season.

Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

