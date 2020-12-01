Why did opera singer Ryan leave The Voice? Viewers need an answer!











Viewers of The Voice were confused after Ryan Gallagher left the show before the vote went live. So why did the contestant leave?

Ryan, from Kelly Clarkson’s team, was nowhere to be seen when it came down to 4 singers at risk of losing their place on the show.

The live vote was set to determine which contestant would be put through to the next round of live shows.

So why did the opera singer leave The Voice? Let’s find out what happened!

Ryan Gallagher on The Voice

During the blind auditions, Ryan sung his heart out to Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion’s The Prayer.

Two weeks ago, he went head-to-head with Marisa Corvo, when they sung Celine Dion’s I Surrender – and Kelly Clarkson chose to save him.

He impressed again in the four-way knockouts, singing Andrea Bocelli’s Time to Say Goodbye.

Ryan could have made it to the fourth round. However, Ryan left before Monday’s show, despite not even being voted out.

Fans react to Ryan leaving The Voice

It didn’t sit well with fans when the opera singer couldn’t be seen…

After a brief scroll on Twitter, it’s pretty clear that viewers are demanding to know exactly why Ryan didn’t appear on the show.

@NBCTheVoice why did Ryan Gallagher leave? He was our number one choice. Amazing voice. — Adrina Palmer (@adrinaelaine) December 1, 2020

Ryan Gallagher said on IG he did not drop out of The Voice. So WHAT. HAPPENED. — Atetheredmind (@atetheredmind) December 1, 2020

@NBCTheVoice So what's the deal about Ryan Gallagher?? He said in his last Instagram story that he DID NOT drop out and that his family is fine and had nothing to do with his leaving. Wth??? — Daphne (@DaphneKnappDeLu) December 1, 2020

Why did opera singer Ryan leave The Voice?

He reportedly broke The Voice’s Covid-19 protocols

Host of The Voice Carson Daly announced on Monday night that Ryan “had to exit the competition”, with Taryn Papa chosen from the votes cast.

Ryan then revealed on Instagram that he “didn’t drop out of the show”.

As reported by ET Online, Ryan broke The Voice’s strict Covid-19 rules.

He was not allowed to continue performing in the competition to keep the coaches, crew and other contestants safe.

