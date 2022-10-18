









Actress Selma Blair had to cut short her time on Disney Plus competition Dancing With The Stars. She performed her final dance with Sasha Farber on the October 17th episode before leaving – but it wasn’t due to elimination.

Each week, a dancing pair is eliminated from the show, before they are whittled down to finalists, and eventually the winning duo. In a pre-recorded clip, Selma told her partner she couldn’t continue on season 31 of the popular show.

So, why did Selma leave DWTS after performing her last dance? Viewers are seriously devastated over her departure, especially because many had placed their bets on her to win the overall show.

Why did Selma leave DWTS?

Selma left Dancing With The Stars due to health conditions connected to her multiple sclerosis. It is caused by the immune system mistakenly attacking the brain and nerves, and can cause tiredness and vision and balance problems.

She announced her early exit during the October 17th episode, before having a final dance with Sasha, having to withdraw herself as a result of intense bone trauma and “inflammation among rips and tears.”

The actress was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and has been given perfect score for dancing in the show, revealing she “pushed as far as she could”. During the pre-taped package shown on DWTS, she told her dance partner:

You know I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process. I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can’t. I can’t. I can’t go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could.

During the show’s Most Memorable Year themed episode, Selma revealed that being told she has the condition was hers, as she was “sick for so many years”. She admitted that getting the diagnosis was a huge relief.

ABC fans react to Selma’s exit

When Selma revealed her departure, viewers sent their well wishes to the competitor, but felt saddened that she had to leave early due to her success on the show so far.

One fan wrote: “The judges gave Selma Blair a perfect score after her final dance before she officially left the competition due to health issues. I am CRYING. #DWTS.”

Another said: “Please don’t talk to me for 3 business days, I’m in SHAMBLES after watching Selma’s last dance.”

“The world needs more of Selma and Sasha’s “final dance” Waltz Yes, I was balling my eyes out watching this. She really is a trooper! We love you, Selma!,” penned a DWTS viewer on Twitter.

Where Selma is after the show

Selma attended the Academy Museum soon after her DWTS exit and appears to have resumed her usual lifestyle as an actress. She continues to be in remission as of 2021 and often spends time with her service dog.

The star has remained in contact with her co-stars on the show, but left them and the judges distraught over her exit. She has been flooded with messages of support from fans online, and has been dubbed a “light in this world.”

She now has more time to spend with her son Arthur Saint Bleick, as she no longer needs to attend rehearsals. During filming, Selma had a bond night with him and her DWTS friends, with him supporting her the whole way.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

WATCH DANCING WITH THE STARS ON DISNEY PLUS EVERY MONDAY AT 8ET/5PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK