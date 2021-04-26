Why did Sky leave Black Ink Crew? Fans question VH1 star's absence!











VH1’s tattoo parlour-based series Black Ink Crew has not featured Sky for a while, and fans have picked up on her absence. Here’s why…

The daily goings-on of the Harlem, N.Y., tattoo empire has made for an American reality TV series, and became popular amongst hip hop stars.

Cast member Jakeita “Sky” Days has not made an appearance on the series for a significant amount of time, and viewers are questioning where she is.

So, why did Sky leave Black Ink Crew? Was she suspended or did she leave through her own choice? Let’s find out all the reasons behind her exit.

Who is Sky from Black Ink Crew?

Jakeita “Sky” Days is an aspiring actor and business owner, who has set her Instagram location to Los Angeles, USA.

Several years ago, she found out that her real name is actually Jo Keita.

The 36-year-old is a former tattoo artist, who first rose to fame when she appeared on reality TV series Black Ink Crew.

During her time on the show, it was revealed that she put her two sons Des and Genesis up for an adoption, after giving birth to them when young.

Why did Sky leave Black Ink?

Sky had a fight which led to her being suspended

Reports state that she got into an argument with her 19-year-old son Des, when she accused him of stealing from her.

He later went to visit her and apologise, which led to their fight turning physical, before she was suspended from her job at the tattoo shop.

Last August, Des and his brother alleged that they only hear from Sky when she wants them to appear on Black Ink Crew, as reported by Distractify.

Where is Sky from Black Ink Crew now?

Sky is moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting and producing. As she is also a business owner, it looks like the former VH1 star is still busy.

However, one source claimed her shop got closed down three years ago.

She told Baller Alert that she is currently working on a movie, revealing:

I’m working on a movie, and I also have Days Media productions, so I have something coming out on Netflix under my production company. I just know I want to put my hands in so much s*** that I never thought I’d be able to do. I’m thankful; it’s a blessing.

The favourite on Black Ink Crew is reportedly launching a docuseries about trolling with streaming platform Netflix.

