Why did Tami quit Basketball Wives? Reasons behind season 9 absence!











Tami Roman won’t be seen on season 9 of Basketball Wives. So why did she quit the series? What is the reason behind her not returning?

Think the Real Housewives franchise, but instead following a group of women who are romantically linked to men in the basketball industry.

The VH1 series cast Tami as one of its main stars back in 2010, but 11 years on, it looks like we will no longer be seeing her on Basketball Wives.

So why did she quit the series? Here’s the reason behind her absence…

Who is Tami Roman?

Tami, whose real name is Tamisha Akbar, is a 50-year-old television personality, model, businesswoman and actress.

The mum-of-two has her first main appearance on The Real World: California in 1993, before joining Basketball Wives.

She has been married to Reggie Youngblood since August 2018.

Tami has appeared on several TV series, some reality and others as an actress, including RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race and Saints & Sinners.

Why did Tami quit Basketball Wives?

She had issues with Basketball Wives co-star Evelyn Lozada

Tami made her exit on season 8 of the VH1 series after she had issues with Evelyn Lozada, as well as Shaunie O’Neal.

She described the 2016 series as a “demon seed” on Fox Soul talk show One on One With Keyshia Cole.

Tami revealed that it “wasn’t a happy place” for her to be, and that her issues with Evelyn changed the whole dynamic. She said:

I tried numerous times, I really and truly did, and to find out that there were a lot of workings going on behind the scenes and emails being sent and negative, derogatory things being said about my health and my miscarriages all the way up to network executives. I felt like at that point, that was crossing a line for me. So there was no way we could have worked together, for me.

Where is Tami Roman now?

Tami is now starring as an actress in several shows.

Viewers can watch her as Felicia Thompson in soap opera Saints & Sinners, and as Lillian Scoville in drama series Truth Be Told.

Tami is still loved up with Reggie, who she runs the Bonnet Chronicles Podcast with – which recently topped the Film/TV podcasts on Apple!

Basketball Wives season 9: Cast list

Many of the cast members will be returning, although it looks like CeCe is also not set to come back to Basketball Wives this season.

Shaunie O’Neal

Malaysia Pargo

Evelyn Lozada

Jackie Christie

Jennifer Williams

Kristen Scott

Ogom “OG” Chijindu

Feby Torres

There are also three newbies joining the cast line-up for season 9, including Liza Morales, and Nia and Noria Dorsey.

