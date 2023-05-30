Caitlyn Jenner does not feature in The Kardashians season 3, but she is a main part of the Jenner and Kardashian family relations. Kylie and Kendall, Caitlyn’s daughters, often name-drop their dad into conversations.

The Kardashians season 3 is officially out on Hulu, bringing back the presence of Scott Disick who fans begged to come back to the show. However, there’s one person that viewers are missing on their screens.

Caitlyn Jenner is a popular topic among watchers, having been a main cast member of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the past. However, Kris Jenner‘s ex was never invited to the show despite her close link.

Why is Caitlyn Jenner not in The Kardashians?

Caitlyn is not in The Kardashians because she wasn’t invited to the Hulu series for filming. In May 2022, she addressed the “unfortunate” fact that she was not considered but wished her family well on their journey.

Taking to Twitter, Caitlyn revealed to fans that she was not aware that she wasn’t going to be part of the show until discovering the news online. She said, “It is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show.”

Caitlyn has admitted she no longer talks to her stepdaughters, but her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have always been there. The last time she was seen in public with her daughter Kendall was during a sports game in October 2022.

Kylie Jenner name-drops her father

Kylie often talks about her dad on The Kardashians. During a car driving lesson with her sister Kendall Jenner, she told her sibling: “I remember Dad took me out one time and I just wasn’t interested, to be honest.”

Kendall has often bonded on Keeping Up With The Kardashians with her father, for their shared love of motors. After Caitlyn came out as transgender, Kylie and Kendall continued to call Caitlyn “Dad,” as she prefers it.

During a video on that came out in 2021, Kylie did Caitlyn’s makeup, and asked her to explain why she still prefers being called “Dad.” Caitlyn said it was “one of the best decisions I made” during her transition.

How are the Jenners and Kardashians related?

Caitlyn is Kendall and Kylie’s biological father shared with Kris Jenner, who she was previously married to. The former couple brought Kendall into the world on November 3, 1995, and later Kylie, born on August 10, 1997.

Kris married American lawyer Robert Kardashian in 1978. Together, they had four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian Jr, before divorcing Robert in 1991, who died in 2003. Kris later met Caitlyn and they married.

Caitlyn has four other children from two marriages, Brody Jenner, Cassandra Marino, Brandon Jenner, and Burt Jenner. Burt and Cassandra are shared with her first wife, Chrystie Scott, and Brody and Brandon are from Linda Thompson.

