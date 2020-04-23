Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

For the past few weeks, Kay Burley and several other journalists on the Sky News Team have been absent from the studio. Instead, Niall Paterson has been holding the fort, reporting live from the studio.

Sarah Jane Mee is currently pregnant and reporting from home, Stephen Dixon has also been broadcasting live from his home to the studio. But when it comes to Kay Burley, and Anna Botting for that matter, both journalists have been absent from the recent episodes of Sky News.

This has happened with many of regular Breakfast show teams across all networks, so viewers who are used to waking up with the team at 7 am daily have been concerned for the missing journalists.

So why is Kay Burley not on Sky News? Is she ill?

Why is Kay Burley not on Sky News today?

Kay Burley is currently on holiday.

She quelled the fear of many fans by responding to a comment on Instagram. When asked where she has been, Kay replied “holiday.”

Kay did not, however, confirm when she would return to the show. As she posted that response on Friday, April 17th, we shouldn’t expect Kay to be off on holiday for too much longer.

SEE ALSO : Update on Kate Garraway’s husband Derek after coronavirus

Is Kay Burley ill?

No. Although many have theorised that Kay Burley must be sick with – most likely – coronavirus, given her absence from the air for almost two weeks. However, she is clearly well from taking a look at her social media.

Kay Burley has been tweeting about Sky News every morning and also posting pictures of her dog.

Hopefully it won’t be too long before Kay Burley is back on our screens reporting the news. But it’s likely that she’ll be broadcasting from home like the rest of the Sky News team.

@KayBurley where is Kay burley? I miss her interviewing politicians and holding them to account… @piersmorgan is stealing your thunder….

*show ideas…. Burley and Morgan… the journalistic equivalent of cagney and Lacey… finding out the truth behind the lies 😆 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕤 ℕ𝕚𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝕄𝕦𝕘𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕤🐝 (@frostycornet) April 21, 2020

