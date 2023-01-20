Sam Champion is back on GMA (Good Morning America) to host a weather forecast, which confused fans after he stepped off the program in 2016 and was replaced by Ginger. His return sparked fan obsession with his new hair.

The January 19 show had longtime viewers in shock to see Sam instead of Ginger. He was formerly a permanent lead meteorologist on the ABC7 program but hasn’t made an appearance for quite some time.

So, why is Sam back on GMA? Ginger personally thanked him for filling in for her, which explained exactly why she was absent. Fans have been loving his return to present the weather forecast, over a decade since his exit.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Why is Sam Champion back on GMA?

Sam returned to GMA temporarily to fill in for Ginger, who had an illness. She tweeted: “I have great care but rolling fevers have taken me out — thanks to @SamChampion for filling in today. Hoping I’ll see you all on @GMA soon.”

He took a “last minute dash” to the studio to present the weather forecast on January 18. He’s stepped in for Ginger Zee on multiple occasions since leaving his role at The Weather Channel in 2016.

Sam’s appearance on the show won’t be permanent, despite fans hoping that he’d be coming back for good. However, he returned to ABC on a fill-in basis in 2019 and is the weekday morning and noon weather anchor at WABC-TV.

GMA fans love Sam’s new hair

Sam has got rid of his facial hair and kept a longer hairstyle. “It took much longer to get ready with all the facial hair and long hair,” he revealed on Instagram in a previous post about his first day back on TV.

It comes after he took a hiatus from TV at the beginning of 2023, and took to Brazil for a romantic vacation with his husband, Rubem Robierb, where they own a vacation home.

Fans are loving Sam’s hair, having just discovered his new look on GMA. He told one commenter who complimented his barnet: “At some point I gotta trim it! I can’t believe how fast it grew.”

Sam’s net worth in 2023

Sam is worth a whopping $10 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports. He has a B.A. in broadcast news from Eastern Kentucky University, and interned at WKYT-TV in Lexington, Kentucky.

He became a weather presenter for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News in New York City in 1988. He then secured the big bucks when he went on Good Morning America at a salary in 2004 of $1.5 million per year.

