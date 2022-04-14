Why Kylie Jenner's bestie Stassie isn't friends with Jordyn Woods













It seems like years ago now that Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods had their beef, but some people as still not too pleased with the star’s ex-best friend. Jenner’s other closest pal, Stassie Karanikolaou, recently revealed that she is still not friends with Jordyn, but it has nothing to do with Kylie!

Reality Titbit has all the details as to why the girls still have bad blood, check it out.

Stassie revealed they are still arent friends

During an episode of the Call Me Daddy podcast, Stassie opened up and got candid about the Jordyn Woods situation. The 24-year-old spoke about why she is no longer Woods’ friend and it has nothing to do with the Kardashian scandal.

When asked if still friends with Jordyn, Stassie replied:

Oh no. For my own reasons. This is the first time… I’m ever saying this but it’s for my own reason. It’s not…I was not following anyone else. I’ve had my own reasons and that’s it.

Although Stassie did not fully get into why her friendship with Jordyn ended, she later noted that she remains loyal to people who don’t try to get tabloid information out of her.

Kylie and Jordyn are still not friends

As you all probably know, the 24–year-old best friends stopped being, well, best friends, in 2019 after the scandal around Jordyn getting intimate with Kylie’s sister’s man, erupted.

Last year during the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reunion, Andy Cohen spoke to Kylie about the situation, to which Kylie responded:

Jordyn and I did have a talk after that,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said last June. “When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.

Khloe “wouldn’t mind” if Kylie and Jordyn were friends

Khloe dealt with the situation pretty incredibly from the start and has managed to forgive Tristan for what went down with Jordyn, for the sake of their baby and herself.

During the same interview with Cohen, Khloe said she wouldn’t be bothered if the pair were to become friends again, explaining:

My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.

