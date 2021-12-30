Why Moonshiners cannot forget to shake the jar when making booze











Moonshiners continuing the Whiskey Rebellion of the 1970s make up jars of booze for a living, and we get to see it all happen on Discovery every Wednesday. But why are they always shaking the jar?

If you’ve been a fan of the show for a while, you’ll have witnessed practices rarely seen on television, including firing up the still for the first time – known as a rite of passage for Moonshiners.

However, there’s just one thing that the cast members cannot ever forget to do: shake the jar when making the illegally-produced distilled beverage.

Ever wondered what the process means? We’ve got all the details you need about the shaking method…

Why do Moonshiners shake the jar?

They shake the jar to check the proof of alcohol. By observing the size of the resulting bubbles and how long they take to dissipate, the Moonshiners can figure out whether there is high alcohol content or proof.

Large bubbles on the surface of the shine indicate this, while small and linger bubbles will pop up for a longer period of time during low-proof alcohol shake tests.

It all comes down to water having a higher surface tension than alcohol. This is exactly why they cannot forget to shake the jar, as otherwise they would have zero idea about the alcohol proof.

The reason behind pouring out the first jar

Moonshiners pour out the first jar to avoid contamination with methanol, as it will start to boil before the ethanol.

Contagion with methanol can be noticed by the bad smell and taste of your moonshine and needs to be avoided, since it is toxic, according to Whiskey Still. Methanol, for instance, has been known to cause blindness.

So, the common practice is to always pour out the first jar of booze to get rid of the methanol.

How is the Moonshiners show legal?

The ‘legal or illegal’ argument surrounding Moonshiners has caused many viewers to ask how the programme can be aired on TV.

As the opening credits explain: “In Appalachia moonshining is considered by many to be a way of life. It is also illegal. Any person caught moonshining can be sentenced to prison.”

However, as per Life and Style Mag: “Tim and Tickle are licensed distillers”.

In terms of the legality of their alcohol creating profession, Tickle said to Life and Style Mag: “It’s non-taxed; that’s pretty much the only reason it’s illegal.”

However, there’s no real fear surrounding the production of moonshine because US law enforcement would have to catch the cast members in the act of making moonshine.

Given that they make the alcohol in the Appalachian Mountains and the programme airs months after the liquor has been produced, there’s little that the police could do about the Moonshiners’ activities. The main cast members are also licensed to produce alcohol.

“If I go legal, then it becomes a job – and I’m afraid if it becomes a job, I’ll no longer love it.”



