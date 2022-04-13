Why Teresa and Margaret’s RHONJ friendship is still icy cold













Things between Margaret Joseph and Teresa Giudice have been incredibly tense throughout season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey with the drama seeming to be around every corner and stemming from Teresa’s new relationship with her fiance, Luis Ruelas.

Fans of RHONJ want to know as the seasons draws to a close, whether Teresa and Margaret have managed to patch things up or if the feud is still on fire. Check it out.

Teresa and Margaret. Picture: Teresa and Margaret’s Big Fight at the Ropes Course, Pt. 2 (Season 12, Episode 9)

Are Teres and Margaret still friends?

Things have been tense for the pair from the moment we saw the season 12 promo video and it doesn’t seem to have fizzled out.

The tension began after Margaret gave her opinions on Teresa’s relationship with Luis after she said she had heard some “controversial” things about it. Margaret insisted that she was “merely a concerned friend” but Teresa didn’t seem to agree.

There were some crazy arguments throughout the season with Margeret calling Teresa ” a sick, disgusting liar” and Teresa throwing food and drink in response.

In terms of if they are friends now, it appears very unlikely. Neither of the pair has posted anything with each other on their socials and they appear to have no communication. Margaret also told Page Six that:

Teresa and I are not getting along. I mean, I think my wedding invitation is lost in the mail. Margaret, Page Six

Margaret says she was “looking out” for Teresa

Margaret has always said that the only reason she ever got involved in the relationship is that she “cared” after she heard some “unsavoury” things about Luis.

However, Teresa said that she didn’t see it that way and told E! News:

I thought she was my friend. So it was kind of shocking to see that behaviour. It just saddens me. Teresa, E! News

Teresa then went on to defend her actions in terms of the one-sided food fight, saying that she was “simply defending herself.”

Luis Rueles has an alleged “questionable” past

Page Six has previously reported that Luis has been in some “questionable” situations. He has allegedly gotten upset before when women didn’t have sex with him “at least four times a day.”

Another woman spoke up about her past with Luis, saying that she was “punished” if she wouldn’t meet his sexual demands. Luis was previously engaged to Vanessa Peiser who also said she would be “punished” ad even took legal action against him after their marriage ended.

