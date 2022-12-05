Wil Willis was replaced on Forged in Fire, leaving viewers curious about what happened to the former host and why the decision was made in the first place. Grady Powell became the show’s new host after his sudden exit.

He is no longer the host of the History Channel show but has certainly been missed by longtime viewers. Wil even done a guest appearance on Pawn Stars in 2021 which reminded fans of his welcoming on-screen presence.

So, what happened to Wil? A lot has happened in the former host’s life since his departure, from welcoming his first son with his in March 2020 to hosting Mental Health Mondays on his Instagram page.

Why was Wil Willis replaced on Forged in Fire?

Wil left Forged in Fire in 2020 after welcoming his first child into the world. History then released the following statement after Wil’s exit, Trib Live reports:

As with any legacy series that has had the privilege of being on the air for five-plus years, fans will notice new names and faces from time to time. While we appreciate Wil Willis and everything he brought to the series we are excited to start this new chapter and welcome Grady Powell into the ‘forge’ as our new host.

History didn’t provide a reason for the host change but it can reportedly be due to a creative choice or something financial, whether that’s a desire to improve ratings or cut costs by hiring someone at a lower rate, Trib Live reports.

Wil and his wife Krystle Amina had their first child – Flash Orion Willis – in March 2020. It is said that he was spending time with his family when preparations for the show were underway and decided to take a break.

Fans call for Wil’s Instagram return

Wil often hosted Mental Health Mondays on his Instagram page, but fans have noticed that they haven’t seen him go live for a while. Many are now asking if he and his family are doing well and send him well wishes.

One follower wrote: “Are you alright? It’s been a while.”

Another penned: “YOU are missed in FIF. – I miss “This round is OVER (with a hand gesture)!”

“I miss you on the Forge bro” and “Forged in Fire ain’t the same” were just a couple of other comments fans regularly leave on Wil’s social media. However, his last post on Instagram was in May earlier this year.

During the same month, Wil shared on LinkedIn that he became the director of membership and communications for Management Connection in California. He also lists himself as a self-employed executive producer.

Wil Willis’ net worth in 2022

Wil’s net worth is $500,000, Celebrity Net Worth reports. He hosted the TV series Triggers: Weapons That Changed the World from 2011 to 2012 and Forged in Fire from 2015 to 2020, the latter of which fans miss him on.

The former host wasn’t just a presenter but also appeared in the movies Beerfest in 2006 and In the Valley of Elah in 2007. He also had acting roles in shorts Waste of Time in 2011 – which he wrote – and Sovereign in 2015.

He appeared in an episode of TV series documentary Rescue Warriors Last Call with Carson Daly. Before he launched to fame, Wil spent ten years as an Air Force Pararescue man, and four years as an Army Ranger.

