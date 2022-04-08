Why was Shahs of Sunset cancelled after season 9?













Shahs of Sunset has been one of Bravo’s most beloved and popular shows and has run for an impressive nine seasons, however, it has unfortunately been cancelled this year and the network has confirmed that it will not be making the tenth season.

The programme follows a group of Iranian-Americans living a luxury lifestyle in Beverly Hills, California, but the show has now been cancelled and it’s apparently all to do with Mike Shouhed’s arrest.

Keep reading to find out why the popular show has been cancelled as well as the rumours surrounding a potential spin-off series.

RELATED: Shahs of Sunset: What plastic surgery has Destiney had done?

The Real Housewives of Lagos | Launch Trailer BridTV 9408 The Real Housewives of Lagos | Launch Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/j6OHjULQAh8/hqdefault.jpg 988817 988817 center 22403

Shahs of Sunset. Picture: Shahs of Sunset’s Most Dramatic Moments Ever! | Shahs of Sunset

Why was Shahs of Sunset cancelled?

TMZ broke the news and said that production sources claimed that the show has “simply run its cause”, however, the news comes in the wake of cast members Mike’s arrest and other sources have said that this is the reason for the show’s cancellation.

According to People magazine, the Shahs of Sunset star was arrested for alleged domestic violence, with People saying:

According to arrest records viewed by People, the 43-year-old reality star was taken into police custody on March 27. Officers from the West Valley division of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) made the arrest and booked him on a felony charge. He was released later that same day on a $50,000 bond. His court date is July 25 at the Los Angeles Municipal Court, Van Nuys Division. People

However, Shouhed’s attorney, Alex Kessel, strongly denied the charges to People and said:

I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honour the presumption of innocence. Alex Kessel, People

I actually started to like show after last season. I was looking forward to the next one pic.twitter.com/UsRxLAW7Ys — Chisom_Xscape (@agbara_chisom) April 7, 2022

There is potential for a spin-off series

The show was well-loved by many Bravo viewers for multiple reasons – mainly the drama – but it was also noted by critics that the series helped ‘break down cultural barriers” between America and Iran, which has been a difficult relationship to maintain geopolitically.

However, fortunately, it may not totally be the end for all the stars as TMZ announced that a select group of the OG cast members including Reza Farahan, Mercedes Javid and Golonesa Gharachedaghi are potentially going to be doing a spin-off series.

Fans react to the show’s cancellation

Shahs of Sunset was one of Bravo’s most beloved programmes therefore as you can imagine, fans were pretty heartbroken when they found out the show was cancelled. Some tweets included:

This is so sad! Ima miss GG the most 🙁 Twitter

Noooooo, why not go to season 10 though, just one more! Twitter

Ah, I loved Shahs I’m kinda bummed it’s ended! but I get it they are all moving on with their lives. Twitter

I thought they were already filming wtf 🤬 😑 pic.twitter.com/WBSDp0vcqP — The World Greatest Entertainer 🎬🎞📽 (@DeavonteMorris) April 7, 2022

WATCH SHAHS OF SUNSET ON BRAVO EVERY SUNDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK