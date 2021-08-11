Why wasn't Bershan invited to Black Shabbat? RHONY fans slam Eboni after latest episode











The August 3 episode of Real Housewives of New York City left many fans baffled. In a strange instance, we saw Eboni K. Williams invite all other cast members to her Black Shabbat gathering and left out Bershan Shaw, who was standing right next to her.

Fans know that the two women got off on the wrong foot when they first met on RHONY season 13. However, Eboni’s recent move took both Bershan and the Bravo show’s audiences by surprise. Many deemed it as “petty,” while others wondered why Bershan wasn’t invited to the Black Shabbat gathering.

Why wasn’t Bershan invited to Black Shabbat?

RHONY star Eboni initially blamed the strict COVID-19 restrictions of New York for her non-invite. However, the former attorney later said, that she didn’t invite Bershan because the TV star wasn’t one of the Black women she had been to Israel with.

For the uninitiated, Shabbat is famously known as the ‘day of rest’ among the Jewish community. It is essentially a day of the week and happens each week from sunset on Friday to sunset on Saturday.

In her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, last week, Bershan admitted that she was “hurt” when Eboni didn’t invite her.

Bershan on Eboni excluding her from the Black Shabbat dinner: “I was a little hurt.” #RHONY #WWHL pic.twitter.com/lnUaORjWfG — The Latifah (@TheLatifah) August 4, 2021

While other RHONY season 13 cast members quietly stood and watched this go down, fans were quick to call out the faux-pas on Twitter. Many found Eboni’s reasoning confounding and labelled it as an excuse.

Fans slam Eboni K. Williams

Here’s what fans had to say about Eboni’s decision.

Full circle is Bershan becoming a full cast member and her having an event next season and leaving Eboni out, and I love coming full circle moments really hope to see that 🥰 #RHONY pic.twitter.com/2Ja8sDdYxB — Richie James (@richietoofab) August 5, 2021

I don’t like that Bershan was not invited to the Shabbat. Especially one called “Black Shabbat”. #RHONY — NYAC CO (@NYACHenderson) August 6, 2021

Sorry I’m with Ramona just say your having a Shabbat or a dinner party like every time I start to like eboni she does stuff like that and excludes bershan 🥴#RHONY — The Reality TV Guru (@Realitytvguru13) August 4, 2021

why is eboni going out of her way to exclude bershan did i miss something #RHONY — Leah (@eahLay) August 6, 2021

Eboni & Bershan definitely didn’t get off to a good start & no invite to the dinner isn’t going to make it better #RHONY pic.twitter.com/OOomdJhrw7 — JustAskShari (@askshari) August 4, 2021

A look inside RHONY season 13

So far RHONY season 13 has aired 14 episodes. However, this season has failed to impress fans, despite it being on air for a while now. Many have deemed that the show’s plot has been lack-lustre so far.

There also appears to be some off-screen drama among the cast. A source close to the show revealed to The Daily Mail in July that the cast members are not getting along with each other.

Eboni who is the show’s first full-time Black cast member had impressed the fans early on. But many deemed her as being too “preachy” on the topic of race as the show progressed.

Moreover, several reports surfaced in the previous months claiming that there was some ongoing drama between Ramona Singer and the show’s production team.

As a result of all this, the RHONY season 13’s reunion episode which was supposed to be taped on August 5 was delayed until September.

In addition to this RHONY Season 14 has also been delayed too. The cast members have reportedly been informed that the taping will begin in early 2022 rather than late 2021 as planned.

