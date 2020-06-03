Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Baker and the Beauty premiered in April this year and the show has already won thousands of fans across the world.

The ABC show is based on the hit Israeli series of the same name and follows Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk), a young Cuban man who works at the family bakery and does everything he’s asked by his parents and siblings.

Daniel’s life turns upside down after meeting international star Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley) and finds himself in the media spotlight of her popular life.

The show has received a big fan base for such a short period of time. So, will The Baker and the Beauty return for season 2?

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1 finale

Season 1 of The Baker and the Beauty premiered on April 13th on ABC in the US.

The first series consists of 9 episodes. And unsurprisingly, that has left many fans disappointed since they want to see more of Noa and Daniel!

The first season came to an end on Monday, June 1st and the final episode was 2 hours.

Thanks for watching #TheBakerAndTheBeauty all season long 💖 pic.twitter.com/Hl1wvfOgtC — The Baker and the Beauty (@BakerBeautyABC) June 2, 2020

Will there be season 2 of The Baker and the Beauty?

Unconfirmed yet!

So far, the first season of The Baker and the Beauty has enjoyed stable ratings. Episode 1 premiered with 2.6 million viewers, while the second episode has seen a surge in viewings with a total of 2.8 million viewers.

The finale episode on Monday, June 1st, brought 3.01 million viewers during the first episode, while a total of 2.62 million fans tuned in to watch the second half of the finale (via Deadline).

The broadcaster has already renewed a couple of its big shows so we’ll have to wait and see if The Baker and the Beauty will be given the green light as well.

Creator Dean Georgaris talks show’s future

The Baker and the Beauty’s creator Dean Georgaris feels optimistic and hopes that ABC renews the show for another series. And he already has planned storylines for season 2!

Speaking to TVLine, Dean said: “We have season 2 all mapped out, and we know the network is excited about it, which is good. It just makes it all the more edge-of-your-seat, if you’re us, for the next month or whatever it is before they make their decision.”

He added:

They believe in the show, and they understand what we’re trying to do, and my hope is that there’ll still be room for us. I’m optimistic, but you do never know.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK