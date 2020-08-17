World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji recently premiered on Amazon Prime.

Much like other streaming services, Amazon Prime has also invested in many original series over the last few years.

From TV shows such as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan to programmes like The Grand Tour, there’s certainly enough to choose from.

Now, from the creator of Survivor comes another competitive show – World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji. So, how much does the winning team get?

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji: What is it?

The series features 66 teams from 30 different countries who compete for 11 days.

They are tested to their physical and mental limits in a series of grueling challenges. From rafting to mountain climbing, the race will certainly be challenging and tough for many.

The contestants are not aware of their next destination and they only know when they reach each checkpoint of the race. They also have limited time for sleep since they have to hit 30 checkpoints over the course of 11 days.

The extreme adventure is hosted by Bear Grylls.

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji: 2020 Prize

The grand prize for the winning team of the Amazon Prime series is $100,000. The second-place winning team gets $50,000, while the third-place team receives $25,000.

And the prize is certainly not that big for the number of challenges each team faces. Bear Grylls offered his thoughts about it.

Speaking to Parade, he said: “The prize for completing the World’s Toughest Race is the quiet pride that comes from inside that lasts a lifetime. That is worth any amount of money.”

He continued:

We almost did a whole bunch of prizes, but in the end–and this came from the adventure community and the racers themselves–what they won is the pride that comes from winning the World’s Toughest Race. That is what they are putting everything on the line for.

Viewers react to Amazon Prime series

The competitive series has been a success with viewers at home and many have called it “really good” and “compelling”.

One viewer reacted: “Starting World’s Toughest Race on Amazon and so far it’s been really good!”

Another one said: “The World’s Toughest Race show on Amazon is compelling. Just binging my way through.”

Check out more reactions down below.

I’m about to start watching ‘World’s Toughest Race’ on @PrimeVideo and I am so hype about it! #PrimeVideo #WorldsToughestRace — Alejandro (@asanz20) August 17, 2020

Y’all need to watch World’s Toughest Race. The Eco-challenge looks crazy. I want to do it in 5 years. — Carlos (@Ariel00c) August 17, 2020

If you haven’t watched “World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji” on Amazon Prime, you totally should. #world’stoughestrace — Karissa Gates (@KarissaGates3) August 16, 2020

