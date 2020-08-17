World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji recently debuted on Amazon Prime. So, who are the 2020 teams?

Hosted by Bear Grylls, World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji features 66 teams who take on grueling challenges for the course of 11 days. From rafting to hiking, the race will be tough and demanding for many.

Hundreds of contestants from around the globe have taken part in the extreme adventure show. While this story won’t be able to include every single contestant, let’s meet some of the World’s Toughest Race 2020 teams!

World’s Toughest Race: Meet some of the 2020 teams

Team Namako (Fiji)

Team Namako is made up of Fijian locals and one Australian and some of them are current, other former athletes.

Contestants: Alivate Logavatu (TC), Petero Manoa, Eroni Takape, Kim Beckinsale, Courtney Nicole Kruse (TAC)

Team Nika (USA)

Team Nika features a gym owner, a firefighter, a spartan racer and a football coach.

Contestants: Jeff Bates (TC), Kara Haun, Ashley Andrews, John Bender, Keria Galan (TAC)

Team Onyx (USA)

Team Onyx consists of a former Marine, former Navy SEAL, a trail runner, ultra-endurance mountain biker and a former basketball player.

Contestants: Clifton Lyles (TC), Coree Aussem-Woltering, Sam Scipio, Chriss Smith Jr., Mikayla Lyles (TAC)

Team Gippsland Adventure (Australia)

Team Gippsland Adventure consists of adventure racers who like to get outdoors, have fun and face different challenges.

Contestants: Rob Preston (TC), Kathryn Preston, Tim Boote, Aaron Prince, Patrick Howlett (TAC)

Team Mad Mayrs (Australia)

This team consists of two brothers, one cousin and an honorary family member who go by the motto “naive enough to start, stubborn enough to finish”.

Contestants: Tyson Mayr (TC), Elijah Mayr, Nick Mayr, Courtney Home, Chris Dixon (TAC)

Team Atenah Brasil (Brazil)

Team Atenah Brasil previously competed in two Eco-Challenges but they left the race when one of their team members fell ill. The team is back for a new adventure in Fiji.

Contestants: Shubi-Silvia Guimares (TC), Karina Bacha Lefevre, Nora Audra, Jose Caputo, Jose Pupo (TAC)

Team East Wind (Japan)

Team East Wind was established in 1996 by team captain Masato Tanaka. The team has competed in a number of expedition races around the world.

Contestants: Masato Tanaka (TC), Machiko Nishii, Koki Yasuda, Akira Yonemoto, Masayuki Takahata (TAC)

Team New Zealand (New Zealand)

Team New Zealand consists of a group of friends who want to take on an extreme adventure together.

Contestants: Nathan Fa’avae (TC), Sophie Hart, Stuart Lynch, Chris Forne, Mark Rayward (TAC)

Team Summit (Spain)

Team Summit consists of contestants who have a lot of experience in expedition races and this will be the first time they compete as a team in 10 years.

Contestants: Emma Roca (TC), Jukka Pinola, Fran Costoya, Albert Roca, David Rovira (TAC)

Team True North (Canada)

Team True North is a father-daughter, father-son team from central Canada.

Contestants: Alex Man (TC), Becca Man, Philip Roadley, Logan Roadley, Jason Gillespie (TAC)

