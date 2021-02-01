90 Day Fiancé: Did Yara have plastic surgery? Before and after pics of TLC star!











90 Day Fiancé star Yara Zaya has sparked plastic surgery speculations among her fans – here’s how she responded to the rumours.

As much as 90 Day Fiancé viewers watch the show for the romantic stories, the stars of the TLC show are often targeted for their looks.

Yara Zaya is the latest star to receive speculations from her fans, with many wondering whether she’s had any cosmetic procedures done in the past.

Yara took to Instagram to reveal what she has had done.

Screenshot – Yara Tells Jovi the Big News! | 90 Day Fiancé

Yara sparks plastic surgery rumours

Yara, who is the partner of New Orleans local Jovi Dufren, hasn’t confirmed if she has had any plastic surgery done in the past.

She did, however, reveal that she had lip fillers done four years ago. One Instagram follower asked Yara: “Do you do filler on your lips?”

“I did 4 years ago,” Yara said before explaining in another comment: “If not done every year, the gel will disappear. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, a few social media users have left comments under other posts such as “You look so different”. Yara has responded that “it’s make-up and light”.

We need to work on our make-up skills asap.

Yara Zaya: Before

The reason that Yara has been targeted by plastic surgery rumours is a resurfaced video of the star from a Ukrainian show called Fashion to the People in 2013.

Yara, who was 19 years old at the time, took part in the show which gives a total makeover to its contestants.

A number of social media users took to a Reddit thread to say that Yara looked “different” and “unrecognisable” back then.

Of course, there were other people who have praised the star for her look, with one user saying: “She looks great! Money well invested.”

Yara Zaya: Now

While some viewers have continued speculating about Yara’s look, she explained that she looked different back then since she was younger.

Yara recently started a YouTube channel where she has three videos.

In the clips, she talks about her skincare, shopping and make-up style, so she might address the endless speculations from her fans in a future video.

You can find Yara’s YouTube channel under the name ‘Yara Zaya’.

