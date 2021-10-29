You won't believe how Todd Chrisley got so famous











Head of the Chrisley Knows Best much-loved TV family, Todd is the father of the clan. The question is, how did he ever get so famous?

With a fame almost matched to the Kardashians, he began appearing on his own family reality show Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley.

To do this, you usually need to get famous first, and that’s exactly what Todd Chrisley done. We explored how he made his fortune and fame.

How did Todd Chrisley get famous?

Todd started out as a successful businessman working in real estate, and became famous following a well-known tax evasion case in 2012.

His wife Julie Chrisley had a $3 million net worth at the time due to being Miss Universe, meaning they were able to continue a luxury lifestyle.

He was then approached by All3Media and Maverick TV, who said they felt like “their family was a show”, as per OK! Magazine.

Todd revealed that the media companies had presented the show to ten different networks, and received nine offers back.

Aaaaaand the rest is history…

Almost ten years on, the family have become famous for their hilarious skits and comedy-based dramas, and the public loves them.

Inside Todd’s fortune in 2021

Todd has a net worth of $-5 million, according to reports, but he is thought to make a substantial salary from The USA Network and partnership deals.

He was in $49.4 million worth of debt, as per People, following his bankruptcy filing in 2012, despite listing more than $4.2 million in assets.

The star went bankrupt again from Chrisley Asset Management in 2013.

In October 2014, Todd told People the bankruptcy case was “truly in its final phases” and that the family had “moved on from it”.

Since then, he has become known for his resilience in bouncing back from the bankruptcy, but still appears to be recovering from the debt.

At one point, Todd Chrisley had a peak net worth estimated to be $50 million, which is now $-5 million in 2021.

In 2019, Todd and his wife Julie turned themselves in for tax evasion in August, and paid almost $150,000 to resolve the claims.

How Todd makes a living today

Todd Chrisley is the main face of non-alcoholic brand Drink Becketts mocktails, which can be bought on their website.

He also is thought to get paid a significant salary of around $250,000 per year from The USA Network, as part of his contract.

