









Momager Kris Jenner revealed that when her daughter Khloé Kardashian was a child, she “thought she was a dog” and even acted like one in public. From barking to licking people’s legs, let’s find out why Kardashian thought she was a canine.

The Good American founder has been at the center of the show after it was revealed that her baby daddy cheated on her again. The couple split in late 2021 following Thompson’s paternity scandal.

Fans have showered Khloé in support after she then welcomed her second child with Thompson, via surrogate in August, a baby boy called Theo.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is always revealing hilarious stories about one another on their reality program. Even more buzz around Khloé has surfaced as her mom recently admitted she used to pretend to be a dog; a revelation that came as the family celebrated Khloé’s daughter’s birthday.

Courtesy of Disney+ Media Player/Hulu

Young Khloé Kardashian thought she was a dog

In season two, episode seven of The Kardashians, the family celebrated the fourth birthday of True Thompson, Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson’s 4-year-old daughter.

Kris Jenner gave fans an insight into what Khloé Kardashian was like as a child. The momager said, “When Khloé was 4 years old, she thought she was a dog,” Jenner revealed. “And so she would bark at everyone. She would lick a stranger’s legs, she would beg for food, it was, she was wild,” Kris said in the confessional.

Then, photos of the youngest Kardashian sister petting a dog as a child and holding a Snoopy plush appeared on-screen.

Courtesy of Disney+ Media Player/Hulu

Khloé admits to thinking she was a dog

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told George Lopez on Lopez Tonight in 2010 that she would crawl around when she was a young child.

“I thought I was a dog for a good three years! Really, I thought I was a dog!” she laughed. “I would say I was three, four, five, maybe six. For a long time!… Crazy!” Digital Spy reports.

The reality star then recalled, “One time we were on a cruise and this lady was being mean to my uncle. He told me, ‘Go bite her leg!’ I actually bit her leg! But what can she do to a 4-year-old who is crawling and biting her leg? I thought I was a dog!”

She continued: “When he met [husband at the time] Lamar [Odom] before we got married the first thing he said was, ‘Did you know Khloe was a dog when she was little?’ I was like, ‘Great, we’ll never get married after that comment!'”

Courtesy of Disney+ Media Player/Hulu

The Kardashians celebrate True’s cat-themed birthday

Hilariously, Khloé’s daughter is absolutely terrified of dogs and while Kardashian’s dog obsession led her to think she was a dog as a child, True didn’t inherit that trait.

On the October 13 episode of the Hulu show, Kris was trying to buy Khloé a peacock to which her response was: “My daughter doesn’t like dogs. I’m working on dogs. Do you think my daughter is going to want a life-sized bird chasing her around? She won’t even be around a puppy. Absolutely not.”

Therefore, True’s birthday party was more cat-inclined. Guests at the party wore a cat ear headband and played with kittens as they were greeted by someone dressed in a Cam the Calico Cat Squishmallow costume.

True’s father wasn’t in attendance at the party due to a basketball game, but he did offer to pay for the whole event. Whilst Kardashian acknowledged that it was a “nice” gesture, she turned it down as she was “so excited” to be able to pay for it herself. She continued: “I work really hard to do elaborate things for True, and I don’t need anyone’s help.”

