









Zeina Khoury's husband, Hanna Azzi, is inactive on social media but often cameos in Dubai Bling – here's everything we know about him from his marriage to his career.

Netflix recently premiered its most extravagant series yet, Dubai Bling, which follows the lives of ten self-made millionaires juggling their thriving businesses with friendship and love.

Dubai Bling undoubtedly tops reality rival Bling Empire when it comes to luxury, with every cast member decked out in head-to-toe designer gear and jewels. Might we add their everyday cars are customized gray Lamborghinis and pink Bentleys?

Leading the pack is real estate chief executive Zeina Khoury, who is introduced as the link connecting the social circle. While a demanding schedule has her struggling to balance family time, husband Hanna Azzi has been the supportive spouse every step of the way.

Let’s get to know more about Hanna and his career.

Meet Zeina Khoury’s husband, Hanna Azzi

Hanna has been married to Zeina for about a decade. Although he’s never seen on his wife’s Instagram, the couple remain very much in love so many years in.

The couple are parents to two adorable kids – son Joey and four-year-old daughter Alexa. Zeina admitted one reason she and Hanna don’t fight much is because they rarely see each other, presumably due to hectic schedules. There’s a reason why she has an estimated net worth of $310,000 (£270,000).

Midway through the series, the realtor expresses marriage concerns as she’s so often occupied with work, but Hanna reassures her they’re “very much ok.”

As for his own career, Hanna is general manager of Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts EMEA. The reality guest star has been employed at the luxury accommodation since 2015, working as the resort’s operations manager. He was promoted to his current position at the Pearl Jumeira site in March 2018.

Hanna studied hospitality management in Switzerland before working for the likes of Four Seasons and Shangri-La. He has been in the luxury hotel business for more than two decades.

While Zeina is basking in her new reality fame with a growing 123K following, Hanna seemingly has no social media account because he’s a private person. Even co-star Kris Fade never met him until filming Dubai Bling and “wasn’t sure if he was real at one stage.”

We can assure you, Bling fans, he’s very much real.

Zeina discovers ‘Hanna’ on dating app

***WARNING: Dubai Bling spoilers ahead***

Dubai Bling episode 4 sees Zeina reveal a dating app she calls “Bumblebee,” presumably Bumble, featuring a profile of someone called Gilles with her husband’s photo.

The High Mark Agency chief executive doesn’t doubt Hanna for a second but after discussing the situation with her girlfriends, paranoia kicks in.

Zeina is serious while confronting Hanna but he keeps it lighthearted, claiming he was “flattered” a catfish used his image. They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, so we don’t blame him.

“You know how much I adore you,” he reassures Zeina. “I appreciate everything you do for us.”

We’re begging for Hanna to be promoted to official cast mate for season 2.

