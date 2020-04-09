Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The 2020 series of The Undateables came to an end on Thursday night (April 9th).

The award-winning Channel 4 series once again brought the emotional stories of people who have struggled to date for one reason or another.

Some of them have been lucky to find a romantic partner, while others have gained more confidence to continue dating outside of the series.

Episode 5 of series 11 featured Zena and we found her on social media! So, let’s meet The Undateables star and get to know her more.

Meet Zena from The Undateables

Zena is 30 years old and comes from Surrey.

On the Channel 4 show, Zena was excited to start dating other people before her 30th birthday. Like other participants on The Undateables, Zena also had her confidence issues, but she’s funny and full of energy and was looking for someone with similar personality traits.

Zena is a member of The Grange, a charity that supports people with disabilities to live more fulfilling lives. The charity offers a range of skills and training to its students, including sewing, sports and creative arts.

Follow Zena on social media

We found Zena on social media! You can follow her Instagram account @zena7195 and if you’re after her Twitter, find her @Zena29235005.

On social media, The Undateables star labels herself as a “singer and songwriter”.

Zena hasn’t been that active on her Insta though as she has only 1 post and 112 followers. It seems she’s more keen on Twitter where she has 325 followers at the time of publication.

Look at me go what am I doing here pic.twitter.com/45wHJaQWRm — Kj Lymat (@Zena29235005) November 29, 2019

WATCH THE UNDATEABLES 2020 FROM MARCH 11TH ON CHANNEL 4 AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK