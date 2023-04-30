HomeCelebrity NewsI'm A Celebrity All Stars: South AfricaJanice Dickinson

Decades before becoming a reality star, Janice Dickinson was one of fashion’s leading faces, so here are some photos of the young model.

Janice Dickinson is currently roughing it out in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here South Africa, so it’s a far cry from her usual glam life as a model and fashion veteran.

At the peak of her career in the 70s and 80s, the self-proclaimed “world’s first supermodel” graced the cover of Vogue an astounding 37 times, and worked with the likes of Versace, Dior, and Halston.

The America’s Next Top Model judge has openly discussed her plastic surgery journey and appeared on Botched to insert new breast implants after 30 years.

Reality Titbit looks back at her greatest model moments.

36th Carousel Of Hope Ball Honoring Diane Keaton
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Young Janice Dickinson rocked the runway

April 20, 1979: Janice flaunted her tall stature in this New York photoshoot. She wore a pair of Calvin Klein jeans.

Calvin Klein Jeans, New York
Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images

July 17, 1974: Young Janice attending a party celebrating singer Genevieve Waite at Le Club in New York.

Elliott Gould party for Genevieve Waite
Photo by Sal Traina/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

1976: She strutted down the catwalk for Concept VII’s fall 1976 ready to wear collection

Kolotzie Collection - Concept VII - 28 Apr 1976
Photo by Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

October 1979: She looked effortless in this photoshoot

Portrait of Janice Dickinson
Photo by Susan Wood/Getty Images

October 1978: Janice posed in a silk gown for Wamsutta X Calvin Klein sheets ad campaign

Portrait Of Janice Dickinson
Photo by Susan Wood/Getty Images

Anne Klein Spring 1981 Ready To Wear Fashion Show

Anne Klein Spring 1981 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
Photo by John Bright/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

November 22, 1982: She looked regal with short hair for Michael Kors’ spring 1983 sportswear collection advance

Michael Kors Spring 1983 Sportswear Collection Advance, New York - 22 Nov 1982
Photo by Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

1986: Big hair was the trend of the decade

Janice Dickinson Portrait Session
Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images


March 26, 1985: Enrico Coveri Fall 1985 ready to tear runway show.

Enrico Coveri Fall 1985 Ready to Wear Runway Show
Photo by Guy Marineau/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

July 30, 1993: Janice, then 38, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Fugitive with media mogul Ted Field.

"Fugitive" Los Angeles Premiere
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

March 28, 1994: The launch party for Chopard’s fragrance, Casmir.

Launch Party for New Fragrance "Casmir"
Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

March 31, 1994: Janice and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at Ingrid Sischy’s dinner part in honor of Gianni Versace at Barocco, New York.

Ingrid Sischy Dinner Party for Gianni Versace at Barocco, New York - 31 Mar 1994
Photo by Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

July 1995: Janice was married to her third husband, Albert Gersten, for one year from 1995 to 1996.

JANICE DICKINSON AND ALBERT GERSTEN IN PARIS
Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

