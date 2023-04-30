Decades before becoming a reality star, Janice Dickinson was one of fashion’s leading faces, so here are some photos of the young model.

Janice Dickinson is currently roughing it out in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here South Africa, so it’s a far cry from her usual glam life as a model and fashion veteran.

At the peak of her career in the 70s and 80s, the self-proclaimed “world’s first supermodel” graced the cover of Vogue an astounding 37 times, and worked with the likes of Versace, Dior, and Halston.

The America’s Next Top Model judge has openly discussed her plastic surgery journey and appeared on Botched to insert new breast implants after 30 years.

Reality Titbit looks back at her greatest model moments.

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Young Janice Dickinson rocked the runway

April 20, 1979: Janice flaunted her tall stature in this New York photoshoot. She wore a pair of Calvin Klein jeans.

Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images

July 17, 1974: Young Janice attending a party celebrating singer Genevieve Waite at Le Club in New York.

Photo by Sal Traina/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

1976: She strutted down the catwalk for Concept VII’s fall 1976 ready to wear collection

Photo by Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

October 1979: She looked effortless in this photoshoot

Photo by Susan Wood/Getty Images

October 1978: Janice posed in a silk gown for Wamsutta X Calvin Klein sheets ad campaign

Photo by Susan Wood/Getty Images

Anne Klein Spring 1981 Ready To Wear Fashion Show

Photo by John Bright/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

November 22, 1982: She looked regal with short hair for Michael Kors’ spring 1983 sportswear collection advance

Photo by Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

1986: Big hair was the trend of the decade

Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images



March 26, 1985: Enrico Coveri Fall 1985 ready to tear runway show.

Photo by Guy Marineau/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

July 30, 1993: Janice, then 38, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Fugitive with media mogul Ted Field.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

March 28, 1994: The launch party for Chopard’s fragrance, Casmir.

Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

March 31, 1994: Janice and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at Ingrid Sischy’s dinner part in honor of Gianni Versace at Barocco, New York.

Photo by Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

July 1995: Janice was married to her third husband, Albert Gersten, for one year from 1995 to 1996.

Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images