Decades before becoming a reality star, Janice Dickinson was one of fashion’s leading faces, so here are some photos of the young model.
Janice Dickinson is currently roughing it out in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here South Africa, so it’s a far cry from her usual glam life as a model and fashion veteran.
At the peak of her career in the 70s and 80s, the self-proclaimed “world’s first supermodel” graced the cover of Vogue an astounding 37 times, and worked with the likes of Versace, Dior, and Halston.
The America’s Next Top Model judge has openly discussed her plastic surgery journey and appeared on Botched to insert new breast implants after 30 years.
Reality Titbit looks back at her greatest model moments.
Young Janice Dickinson rocked the runway
April 20, 1979: Janice flaunted her tall stature in this New York photoshoot. She wore a pair of Calvin Klein jeans.
July 17, 1974: Young Janice attending a party celebrating singer Genevieve Waite at Le Club in New York.
1976: She strutted down the catwalk for Concept VII’s fall 1976 ready to wear collection
October 1979: She looked effortless in this photoshoot
October 1978: Janice posed in a silk gown for Wamsutta X Calvin Klein sheets ad campaign
Anne Klein Spring 1981 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
November 22, 1982: She looked regal with short hair for Michael Kors’ spring 1983 sportswear collection advance
1986: Big hair was the trend of the decade
March 26, 1985: Enrico Coveri Fall 1985 ready to tear runway show.
July 30, 1993: Janice, then 38, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Fugitive with media mogul Ted Field.
March 28, 1994: The launch party for Chopard’s fragrance, Casmir.
March 31, 1994: Janice and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at Ingrid Sischy’s dinner part in honor of Gianni Versace at Barocco, New York.
July 1995: Janice was married to her third husband, Albert Gersten, for one year from 1995 to 1996.