Millie Radford, star of Channel 5 show 22 Kids and Counting, has announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

The television personality confirmed the exciting news to her followers on Instagram by uploading an adorable baby gender video with her family.

Millie is the fifth child of 22 Kids and Counting stars Noel and Rue Radford, proud parents of the largest family in Britain who gained popularity with their documentary series on Channel 5.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (May 10, 2023), Millie confirmed her pregnancy with a combined video from a recent ultrasound appointment and a clip at the beach.

The adorable video features her partner and two children at the beach as they announced that their family is expanding with the addition of a baby girl.

“One more to love and adore,” she captioned the social media post. “Baby No. 3 is,” she added.

Millie is already a mother of two young daughters, who regularly appear on her Instagram. Her most recent snap with them was in Christmas for a festive family snap, followed by the caption: “Merry Christmas.”

Fans congratulate Millie on her happy news

Fans flooded Millie’s Instagram post with messages of love after learning about her happy personal news.

“Congratulations! Our first two are similar ages but that was enough for me,” one follower wrote. “Wow 3 kids and counting,” another follower commented under the post.

A third one added: “Omg you keep your pregnancies so quiet then boom out of the blue you’re having another one!!!”

Someone else said: “Fabulous news congratulations.”

Millie reflected on motherhood and kids

In a 2020 interview with The Sun, Millie opened up about motherhood when she was pregnant with her first child at the age of 18.

She revealed that three children seems to be her ideal number because she didn’t want to drive a minibus to take her kids to school.

“I’ve changed more nappies than I can count and I am an expert at getting squirmy babies into tiny clothes,” she told the publication.

“I have had a lot of practice. I started helping Mum with the babies when I was around eight years old — changing them, bathing them, and feeding them,” Millie explained. “My older siblings did it for me, and it’s just how our family works.