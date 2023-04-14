Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are behind some of KUWTK’s most memorable moments; from their yoga membership joke to Scott’s mystery woman blow-up.

Scott Disick may have taken a backseat from The Kardashians filming, but the Lord was once behind the show’s most unforgettable highlights.

Kourtney Kardashian ex-beau showed no mercy with his countless antics targeting Kris Jenner, including his Todd Kraines prank calls, and his scheme with Khloe convincing the momager that the paparazzi snapped her craziest photos.

He’s also had his golden moments with Kim Kardashian – good and bad – so Reality Titbit takes a dive into the history books.

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick’s best moments: From the pretty to the ugly

Scott mocks Kim’s free yoga membership

The father of three is known for his amazing one-liners, and this KUWTK moment sits in the hall of fame of Scott Disick’s finest quotes.

Kim discovers she received a free yoga membership while sorting through post, to which Scott replies: “Thank god, you wouldn’t have been able to afford it.” Even Kim was speechless.

While we’d love a free membership, we doubt the billionaire businesswoman is fussed.

They once risked ‘losing their money’

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for their assets and the family are well aware of this. In the rare case they forgot, however, Scott was on hand to remind the sisters.

Kim broke the internet in Novemer 2014 with her Paper Magazine cover in which she balanced a champagne glass on her behind. One month later, an episode of Kourtney & Khloé Take The Hamptons saw the Skims founder pull a 180.

After seeing Khloe’s butt, Kim suggested it was too big, prompting Scott to give them a wake-up call. “What?” he exclaimed. “You guys are famous for big butts! If you guys lose your butts, we may all lose our money.”

Kim replied: “I don’t care, I want a flat a** now.”

“What?” Scott responded with widened eyes.

Scott pokes fun at Kim’s whirlwind romances

Corey Gamble entered the picture in 2014 and Kim was concerned that Kris was moving too fast in her relationship with the talent manager.

The SKNN creator revealed she advised the momager to take things slow, but Scott subtly mocked her for being a hypocrit.

“Didn’t you get married both times after a couple months?” he asked. Kim could only respond with a “well-played” expression.

Kim catches Scott’s mystery woman in Dubai

The celebrities experienced a major awkward moment during their trip to Dubai. Their work visit occurred after Scott’s and Kourtney’s family trip as his attempted to woo her back.

After landing in Dubai, rumors circulated that Kourtney was seeing someone in Los Angeles, shattering his hopes.

Kim later finds a woman hiding in his hotel bathroom,and cameras catch her confronting the mystery girl.

“”What the f*** are you doing here?” she asked. “Seriously? You’re just like a f****** w****. Such a tramp. Get your s*** and get the f*** out of here. F****** groupie. Get your s*** and security will escort you the f*** out of here!”

Scott was visibly nervous when Kim arrived in his room, and even his friends attempted to keep her away from the bathroom.

Kim supports Scott at improv class

It’s no secret that Kim is particularly shy when it comes to performing, but the mom of four still powered through an improv class to support Scott – well, half of a warm-up excercise.

Scott and his fellow classmates took turns in shouting the word “wah” to warm up, but after one round, Kim opted to sit out for the rest of the session. She was there for moral support and that’s all that matters.

Kim and Scott share touching moment over childhood photos

The pair’s latest heartfelt moment came in season 2 of The Kardashians. Scott rarely discusses his late parents on the show, but he strolled down memory lane to show Reign photos of his grandparents. Jeffrey and Bonnie Disick passed away within three months of each other in between 2013 and 2014.

“Look, this was your grandpa,” Kim says as she showed Reign an image of Jeffrey.

“He was so nice. And your grandma Bonnie – she was so silly,” she continued. “You would have been her favourite… because you are so silly!”