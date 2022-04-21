7 Little Johnston's Jonah is doing well after health scare with wisdom teeth surgery













The 7 Little Johnstons is one of America’s most wholesome and beloved reality shows and since it started, audiences have fallen in love with the family. The show follows the 7 members of the family as they navigate their lives whilst they live with dwarfism.

However, fans have been concerned recently as the news began circulating about Jonah Johnston and his health issues concerning his teeth.

Reality Titbit has all the details on Jonah’s most recent surgery as well as how he is doing now and his successful career in sales.

Jonah Johnston.

Jonah Is Ready To Prove His Parents Wrong | 7 Little Johnstons

Jonah had surgery on his teeth and is recovering

Viewers of the show expressed their concern for Jonah after it had been announced that he was having his wisdom teeth removed. Although wisdom teeth removal is pretty common it can be very painful and can even cause infection at times.

However, according to sources, Jonah’s surgery went well as his mother Amber posted a picture on her Instagram story of Jonah with gauze in his mouth after the surgery.

Its believed that Amber posted this picture to shut down rumours that her son’s health was deteriorating, which we can now see appears to be false.

Jonah’s successful career so far

Jonah is and has always been a very hard worker. He currently works as a sales professional at Butler Toyota in Macon, Georgia and he uses his natural charm to help with the sales.

He has worked in car sales for a long time and has become very good at it, so much so that even his father, Trent Johnston, has decided to pursue a similar career to his son.

Before his current job, Jonah worked at Georgia Forestry Commission where he acted as a representative for just over a year, before moving on to bigger and better things.

Jonah has been a soccer referee and camp counsellor

Jonah has been many things in his life and a few years back was offered a job as a soccer referee at Monroe Community Parks and Recreation in Forsyth before he joined GFC.

After he took the job he remained here for about a year and covered two soccer seasons. The part-time job saw Jonah officiating and refereeing the soccer games for kids aged four to twelve.

After this job finished he joined the Winshape Camps in Macon, Georgia, where he acted as a summer camp counsellor. He was in charge of guiding and entertaining the campers whilst also educating them about God’s words and teachings at the same time.

