









The latest episode of reality show 7 Little Johnstons revealed some pretty shocking news when it came to Jonah and girlfriend Ashley’s relationship status. Fans may recall the uncomfortable conversation Ashley and Jonah had with Trent and Amber Johnston previously.

Jonah revealed he and Ashley are on a break and it has left fans of the couple worried. Check it out.

Screenshot from TLC YouTube: Jonah Blindsides Ashley With Shocking News! | 7 Little Johnstons #7LittleJohnstons Jonah Blindsides Ashley With Shocking News! | 7 Little Johnstons

Prince Andrew: Banished | Official Trailer | Peacock Original BridTV 11360 Prince Andrew: Banished | Official Trailer | Peacock Original https://i.ytimg.com/vi/gcpYE9GnnSU/hqdefault.jpg 1109972 1109972 center 22403

Jonah and Ashley are on a break

The latest episode of the hit TLC series saw Jonah get candid about his relationship status with girlfriend Ashley.

Earlier in the season, Ashley sat down with Jonah, Trent and Amber for a serious discussion. TV Shows Ace reports the parents read Jonah’s texts and were unhappy about the things Ashley had said. That was an uncomfortable chat for everyone involved, including the audience.

When it came to an update on the relationship, Jonah admits he and Ashley are on a break. Jonah says he believes the break is “quite necessary” but aside from that they’re doing “pretty good” right now.

He continues to explain to his sister: “It sucked for me but I’m happy she understood and was willing to pitch in and help with anything I needed.”

Jonah wants parents to support his relationship more

During the episode, Jonah also opens up about how he wants more family support when it comes to his relationship. Talking to his sister he explains:

I also want my parents to be on board – both. You know, because I’ve realized that if your parents aren’t on board, then it makes it very hard and very challenging for a relationship to actually be practised the way it should be.”

Anna then encourages her brother and reminds him to focus on moving forward in his relationship with Ashley. She also sweetly says she’s “very proud” of her brother.

View Instagram Post

Not the first time they’ve experienced relationship issues

This isn’t the first time the couple have struggled in their relationship. In season 10, things got a bit iffy when Jonah only told Ashley he’d moved out of his parent’s house after it had happened.

When they were in Florida on vacation with family and friends, Jonah finally broke the news to his girlfriend but it didn’t land too well. Tensions seemed to rise when Ashley appeared hurt her boyfriend kept his plans to move a secret. Especially as in season 9, Ashley told cameras she and Jonah had discussed moving in together.

WATCH 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK