











90-Day Fiancé Samoan couple Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata appear to not be together, as Asuelu breaks his silence over being ‘single’ in a TikTok video.

A week ago, Kalani worried fans after a cryptic reply to a fan’s question on whether the couple was still together.

Asuelu, who has been actively on TikTok, surprised fans by appearing to confirm he was single. It came after he accused Kalani of being “different from how she used to be.” A day later, the Samoan dances to a clip of being ‘single’ while alone.

In the midst of the rumours of the couple’s divorce after appearing on the sixth series of 90 Days Fiancé: Happily Ever After, it looks like their fairytale has come to an end. This time it could be for good.

90 Day Fiancé Asuelu says he’s ‘single’ – but fans still asking if he and Kalani are together

On June 13, Asuelu updated his 338k Instagram followers with a TikTok trend. Fans have taken it as him confirming the news of his relationship status. The post had written text on top of the video that read “when people know that I’m single”.

The dad-of-two was taking out the trash and dancing to the Reggae and Calypso remix. He captioned the post: “Sometimes your dreams never come true 😒 #mybooholeishurts.”

The comments were filled with fans laughing at the video. But some followers were confused and surprised on the confirmed news that Kalani and Asuelu were done for good.

“Aww so you and Kelani are coparenting? That’s so beautiful (not gonna lie I am rooting for y’all’s happiness together or not),” a fan wrote ensuring to be supporting the two.

A fan, who couldn’t believe the news, wrote: “Cant tell if this is a joke or not.”

Another one followed: “What? Your single 😮😮.”

A third penned, who thought the video was shading Kalani commented: “So are you saying you’re single by “taking out the trash”? 🤔“

Asuelu accuses Kalani of being “different” with him

A day before Asuelu the post, the 27-year-old called out the mother-of-two and claimed she was distant. He also appeared to suggest that social media profiles follow rules on being a public figure after appearing on the show.

Contrasting their current situation, Asuelu posted a video of the two dancing during. He claimed: “I have a lot to say but I can’t, I’m under the contract my life is under control.“

He continued: “It’s hard because I wanna have my own space but she doesn’t, she doesn’t want to communicate anymore.”

Kalani “know her worth” and spends time with children

Although Kalani has not confirmed or denied the breakup, the 33-year-old has been spending time with her two children, Oliver and Kennedy.

Updating her 800k Instagram followers she shared lovely photos of the family. She wrote: “7-year-old me would be proud of the childhood I’m giving them 🥰💗” as the three went on a date to the beach and a fun fair.

Screenshot from Kalani Faagata’s Instagram story. Credits to: @kalanifaagata

Kalani also posted an Instagram story about her ‘worth’. It came amid backlash she had received after announcing the news she had been named as a Savage X Fenty ambassador while posing in lingerie.

“My worth is not measured by men. My worth is not washed away when I’m “immodest.” My worth is determined by me,” she wrote.

The mum-of-two ended it with: “What I choose to do with my body doesn’t diminish that. I know my worth, do you know yours?“

