90 Day Fiance’s Paul and Karine share two sons but lost custody to Child Protective Services (CPS) in June 2022. One of their sons, Pierre, was reported missing at the time, and one year later, Paul sparked disappearance rumors after Karine’s cryptic Instagram post. Here’s the latest update on the Staehle family and where the couple stands now.

It’s been six years since Paul and Karine Staehle made their debut on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 1, but fans have continued following their relationship. It hasn’t been the smoothest ride in the Staehle household after welcoming their two sons. The family continued appearing in headlines after two disappearance cases, which were luckily false scares, as well as heated arguments between the TLC couple.

Credit 90 Day Fiance YouTube channel

90 Day Fiance’s Paul and Karine lost custody of their kids to the CPS after alleged fight

After getting to know each other online, Paul and Karine met in Karine’s home country of Brazil. They struggled with a language barrier as Karine couldn’t speak English and Paul couldn’t speak Portuguese, but they eventually tied the knot in November 2017.

Their sons, Pierre and Ethan, were born in March 2019 and February 2021, respectively.

Karine and Paul’s rollercoaster relationship played out on social media, with the latter accusing his wife of infidelity several times, all of which she denied. The couple were able to reconcile each time but things escalated in December 2021 when a surfaced video allegedly showed the couple involved in a physical altercation in their home while Pierre was nearby.

With Pierre being in the room at the time, the Staehles lost custody of Pierre and Ethan and Child Protective Services (CPS) took them away.

But Paul tells Newsweek that their arguments were exaggerated.

“The children were taken because we had a lot of verbal altercations, which in Kentucky they take very seriously. Because we’re public figures, everything was blown out of proportion.”

Their custody battle with CPS circulated online in June 2022 when the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children sent out a missing person alert for Pierre. The four-year-old eldest son was believed to be missing since he and Ethan were in the custody of CPS at the time. There was speculation that Pierre was with his father, which turned out to be true. Paul returned Pierre days later and he was taken to the same foster family as Ethan.

Where Paul and Karine are in 2023

The couple are working to regain custody as Ethan and Pierre remain with their foster family. Paul has been completing court-appointed courses called Kentucky Parenting Skills Class and attends any court dates via Zoom when he is not in Kentucky.

It doesn’t look like the Staehles are still together. In April, InTouch Weekly reported that they reunited but Paul revealed in a September 2023 interview that they are not romantically linked.

“We want the best possible life for our children where they don’t have to deal with the toxicity and the arguments and the fighting because we did fight really bad,” he admitted. “We acknowledge that and we realize that sometimes we just don’t get along.”