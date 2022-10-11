90 Day Fiance's Andrei's past police job led to 'multiple court cases'











The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever was pretty intense when it came to Andrei and Liz as he threw allegations at his partner’s family, accusing them of trying to get him deported during his pursuit of permanent U.S. residence.

As he struggles to obtain permanent residence, Andrei also opened up to his lawyer about why he may be struggling and it’s due to “multiple court cases” in his past when he was part of law enforcement.

Andrei is attempting to make his residence permanent

In Sunday’s episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, we found out that Andrei Castravet’s two-year green card and extension expired therefore he met with immigration attorney Emel Ersa in an attempt to make his residence permanent.

However, it didn’t go according to plan as the Moldova native received some unexpected news in the meeting — he had to do an interview to attain a permanent green card.

Ersa told Andrei that “normally 95 percent of my cases like [his]” don’t get interviewed. The attorney went on to say, “I fear that they saw something in Moldovan records that would have made you ineligible to get a green card.”

Andrei has had “multiple” previous court cases

During the conversation with his attorney, Andrei admitted that something weird might have come up because he was “part of multiple court cases in the past,” as a result of his job in law enforcement in Moldova. During a confessional he said:

I never talked to [Ersa] about my history on the police force because I didn’t think it would be a problem. Right now I’m just thinking, is it?

Emel went on to ask Andrei if he had any “enemies” in America who could have “complained” about him in order to sabotage his chances of obtaining permanent residency.

After admitting that he’s devastated to hear that he may be deported after years of living in the U.S. with his wife of nearly five years, Andrei left the meeting upset.

Andrei accused Liz’s “damn” family of snitching

After an upset drive home, Andrei relayed the information to Liz, explaining that they will both have to do an interview and that somebody has been “snitching.” He told his wife that, “somebody is whispering in the immigration office’s ears and we have a problem.”

Andrei then proceeded to shock fans of the show as he accused her “damn” family, with whom his relationship has been very rocky, of “snitching.” He said that the family had tried to “ruin” their relationship, before calling them “jealous” and a “bunch of losers.”

Any fans of the show will know that Andrei has had a particularly rocky relationship — including physical altercations — with Liz’s dad, Chuck, and brother, Charlie.

Liz was upset with her husband’s accusations, saying that “they wouldn’t even know who to call,” and Andrei reminded her of the time that they came to “investigate” him and his past in Moldova.

We will have to wait for more episodes to find out Andrei’s fate in the states.

