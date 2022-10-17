90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem looked super different in her younger years











Fans of 90 Day Fiance admit that Angela Deem is “almost unrecognizable” in old photos from when she was a young woman. Angela has been on the show trying to marry her partner, Micheal, for years now but viewers aren’t her biggest fans as of recently.

Despite seeing the throwback pictures and admitting that she looks “nice”, fans aren’t happy with her recent behavior towards her fiance after she wrecked his car over an Instagram account.

Angela looked completely different when she was younger

After posting pictures from her high school and younger years, fans have been shocked at how “unrecognizable” the reality TV star looks.

In the photos, Angela does look a lot different, however, since the recent antics with her fiance Michael, viewers weren’t impressed with the transformation.

One Reddit user posted multiple blasts from the past photos of Angela from her younger days, and fans didn’t compliment her as they do with other cast members. One user wrote, “I can still hear her in all these photos.

Another user posted on the forum, “She looks OK, but bet she was still an abusive a**hole back then.”

Angela changed her lifestyle in order to lose weight

Aside from her recent throwback pictures, fans were also shocked at her weight loss transformation when she revealed she lost 100 lbs. According to Screen Rant, she had gastric bypass surgery to help her lose weight.

Angela has been smoking cigarettes since she was just a teenager, and she didn’t even quit before her surgery, or after numerous requests from all of her doctors.

Fans think smoking has taken a toll on the 90-Day Fiancé star’s skin, teeth, and overall health. Moreover, episodes of the show revealed Angela’s shocking eating habits such as preferring to drink Coke, as she dislikes the taste of water.

While some 90 Day Fiancé viewers admitted Angela was pretty as a 20-something, “choosing lifestyles” has had its consequences on her health. One person on Reddit commented, “Don’t smoke, kids. And don’t forget the sunscreen.”

Fans want her to leave the show after she destroyed Michaels’s car

As of recently, fans are more concerned about TLC still allowing Angela to even be on 90 Day Fiancé due to her repetitive abusive tendencies towards Michael.

After Happily Ever After? aired the shocking scene of Angela destroying Michael’s car just because he made an Instagram account and refused to delete it, fans are asking for Angela to be fired from the network.

Fans have even shared petitions for the removal of Angela from the 90-Day Fiancé franchise. But Angela has not shown any remorse on social media, suggesting she knows that no action will be taken against her.

We have reached out to Angela’s representatives for comment.

