Pete Davidson is known for his extensive dating history, and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, Reality Titbit looks at who he may be spending the special day with in 2023, as well as his past dates.

Not everyone Pete Davidson has been linked to made it to Valentine’s Day. Most famously, Ariana Grande. Although the pair were engaged, their relationship did not make it to Valentine’s as they dated for 5 months, from May – October 2018.

From 2016-2023 we take a look back at Pete’s Valentines over the past 7 years.

2016-2018: Cazzie David

One of Pete’s first long-term relationships was with the daughter of comedian Larry David.

The pair dated for two years, from May 2016 to 2018, meaning they spent two Valentine’s together.

As of the time of writing, this was Davidson’s longest relationship.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

2019: Kate Beckinsale

After sparking rumors at the Golden Globes party in January 2019, Pete and Pearl Harbor actress Kate Beckinsale dated for four months, meaning they were together on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Kate confirmed the relationship with the Los Angeles Times, although she did not name the SNL star by name.

The relationship turned out to be a whirlwind romance, as the pair went their separate ways just three months later.

Pete Davidson had no Valentine’s from 2020-2021

As far as public knowledge goes, it seems like Pete took a rest on Valentine’s Day in 2020 and 2021.

Though the pandemic may be partly to blame for this, Pete was still publically linked to a couple of women around this time.

Just before Valentine’s, in January 2020, he split from Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Cut to 2021, and Pete began dating again in March, narrowly missing Valentine’s Day. In March 2021, he started dating Bridgeton star Phoebe Dynevor.

The couple went public when they attended Wimbledon in July of that year, but unfortunately, it didn’t last long after that.

2022: Kim Kardashian

Arguably, Pete’s most famous Valentine’s date was in 2022, with none other than Kim Kardashian.

In February 2022, Pete and Kim were spotted going out for an early date night, a romantic dinner at Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

The pair started dating in November 2021 after Kim’s famous split from Kanye West. The pair seemed to be quite serious, attending the Met Gala together, and Davidson was even featured in The Kardashians.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be as the pair went their separate ways in September 2022 due to distance.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Pete Davidson’s Valentines 2023 predictions

After his split from Kim Kardashian, the comedian was linked to Emily Ratajkowski. However, the pair were only together from November – December 2022, meaning no Valentine’s date was on the cards here.

As of February 2023, Pete is allegedly said to be dating Bodies, Bodies, Bodies star Chase Sui Wonders.

Although the pair have not publicly confirmed their relationship, according to Buzz Feed, they have been spotted together on several dates. Most recently, they were spotted in Hawaii together.

If things carry on going well, it looks like Chase might be Pete’s 2023 Valentine!

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK