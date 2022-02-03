









They are perhaps the most-talked about couple in the last month, whether for their paired double denim look or just, you know, casually lying on top of each other in a dressing room.

Less than a week after Ye and Julia Fox were first spotted together in January, it was confirmed that the duo were dating. There was no secret about it, as she recounted their first seven days together in a blog for Interview magazine.

Now that February is officially here, marking around one month together, some reports state that Kanye is ‘ready to propose’ to Julia. Geo TV reports that he told pals about an over-the-top wedding proposal for his beau.

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Kanye may be hoping for a ‘Ye’

Sources have reportedly told Closer Magazine that Ye has told friends that he is keen to ask for Julia’s hand in marriage. With them spending a lot of time together recently, he is thought to be “head over heels” for her.

A source said:

He feels Julia is his perfect match and he wants to ensure she knows just how serious he is about their future together. He even gave her a bespoke ring in Paris, as a ‘promise ring.”

New reports, including by The Mirror, say that he is “ready to propose” to his new lover Julia. However, Kim doesn’t seem too happy about the potential future plans, and is reportedly “reeling” at the thought of Julia being stepmum.

Closer also reported that Kris Jenner has been acting as a mediator between Kim and Kanye, with the rapper telling Kris that he wants to introduce Julia to the kids.

Ye and Julia Fox by Danielle Levitt. pic.twitter.com/SFzDRbvjyI — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 28, 2022

Julia Fox and Kanye West: Timeline

The pair first began dating in January, with Julia publicly writing a blog about their first date night together. They were seen sharing a kiss at Paris Fashion Week and posed for shots taken by photographer Danielle Levitt at another event.

Julia and Kanye first met at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami, before deciding to fly back to New York City the next day and attend Slave Play, which started one hour after Kanye’s flight landed. He was there on time, too!

Ever since, the pair have become somewhat of a couple fashion duo, and have been spotted attending various events together. They don’t shy away from displaying romantic affection for each other, either.

watching a beautifully chaotic video of kanye and julia fox at lucien, 'moments in love' playing at full volume in the background — yesjuulz (@ContemptoCasual) February 3, 2022

Revisiting Kanye’s previous proposal

Everyone who watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians will remember the iconic moment when Kanye proposed to Kim. Oh, and it cost the rapper $3.3million for the proposal alone!

The special moment had the full works, and was planned by the man himself and his team, which included organising a Jumbotron message, an orchestra playing a Lana Del Rey song, and an empty baseball stadium.

He couldn’t convince Lana to fly to AT&T Park and sing “Young and Beautiful” live, so he sorted out the orchestra instead. Moving swiftly onto the ring, Kanye actually had three rings commissioned before settling on the final piece.

As reported by Vanity Fair, Ye was still redesigning the ring hours before the big moment and decided to change it the night before. He also admitted he was more nervous about the proposal performance than the proposal itself.

Kanye’s proposal to Kim was top 5 television moments of all time — m (@spuytenduyvill) January 26, 2022

