











Awww! Calvin Harris and Vick Hope are reportedly engaged after she was spotted wearing a massive diamond on her ring finger. Since the news began circulating, fans have been searching for his younger pictures.

The Scottish musician began a relationship with the Capital FM presenter five months ago, until he popped the question on his Ibiza farm recently. So when their engagement hit headlines, his glow-up was instantly noticed by fans.

From his younger days starting out in music to his mature, loved-up relationship with Vick, Reality Titbit has compiled Calvin’s ultimate before and after transformation. After all, This is What You Came For…

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Calvin Harris’ younger days

The Acceptable in the ’80s singer has always been tall, which is clear to see in his younger pictures. However, he didn’t always have the lighter blondeness in his hair, but rather sported a dark messy do against pale skin.

Calvin, now 38, was in his early ’20s when he was pictured [below], around the same time his debut album, I Created Disco, was released in June 2007 after being signed to Three Six Zero Group, EMI and Sony BMG the year before.

His fashion sense was a lot more funky, rather than the classy outfits he puts together on the red carpet now. His first album contained up-tempo electroclash songs that were influenced by music from the 1980s – as well as his clothes!

Photo by David Ryle/Redferns

The musician’s glow up

By 2009, Calvin cleaned up his rugged look to a more neat version, when he performed at Xbox Reverb in 2009. Two years later, he had noticeably grown into his ’20s while performing as Rihanna’s support act for her Loud tour.

It was really in 2012 when the DJ truly came into his own, boasting a clean-shaven look to compliment his Ibiza and Madrid-based performances. He has pretty much maintained that blonde do ever since!

Forbes began reporting on Calvin’s earnings in 2013, calculating that he earned $46 million between May 2012 and May 2013, for his music, tour and his residency in Las Vegas which placed him as the highest-paid DJ of the year.

So it’s no wonder that his identity took a true turn, as he had the finances and freedom to touch up his appearance more than ever before! A real confidence effortlessly flowed throughout the DJ’s performances from that year on.

Photo by Timothy Cochrane/Avalon/Getty Images

Let’s Go to his 2022 look

Calvin is now sporting a beard and longer hair, showcasing a much more ruffled look compared to his appearance at the 2019 Brit Awards. The 6 ft 6 DJ (198 cm) is now engaged to presenter Vick Hope, who is said to be 5 ft 7 (170 cm).

After selling his two multi-million-pound mansions in Los Angeles two years ago, he has kept a low profile — and is now working as a farmer in Ibiza – with much less need to keep up a neat appearance for the red carpet.

The plot, a 138-acre farm called Terra Masia, is Ibiza’s largest organic farm according to The Sun. It is known for producing veg, eggs, wine and farm-to-table meals, and hosts special events such as weddings.

