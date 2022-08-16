











A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault with a firearm in connection with a shooting in 2021. If guilty, he could face a nine-year sentence, reports the BBC.

The Los Angeles District Attorney Office charged the rapper on Monday (August 15) with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned in downtown LA on Wednesday.

Rocky – real name Rakim Mayers – allegedly pointed the gun at a former friend during an argument in November.

Prosecutors allege the rapper drew the semi-automatic handgun and fired twice in the direction of the victim, who sustained a minor injury.

If found guilty, the Praise The Lord artist could face up to nine years in jail.

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

Who is the alleged victim in A$AP Rocky’s assault case?

Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, identified himself as the victim and sued Mayers last week alleging assault and battery, and negligence and emotional distress at the LA County Superior Court. Ephron is a member of the A$AP Mob hip-hop collective formed in New York City in 2006.

The BBC quotes the lawsuit, which alleges Mayers “lured” Ephron to an obscure location in Hollywood to discuss a disagreement. The lawsuit claims the rapper “pulled out a handgun and purposefully pointed it in the direction of [Mr Ephron] and fired multiple shots.”

Ephron was “struck by bullet projectile/fragments” and required medical attention, according to the lawsuit, which said a large portion of the incident was captured on video.

The alleged victim is seeking at least $25,000 (£20,750) in damages.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said. “Not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood.

“My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci

A$AP Rocky was arrested in April in connection to the shooting

News of the shooting circulated when the rapper was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20. Mayers arrived in the US in his private jet after a vacation in Barbados with then-pregnant girlfriend Rihanna. TMZ reported: “He was met by cops at the terminal and taken away in handcuffs.”

Police found multiple firearms at Mayers’ home while serving a search warrant following his arrest.

It came less than one month before Rihanna welcomed their baby boy, whose name remains unknown. At the time, ET reported the Umbrella singer was “focused 100 per cent on the arrival of her baby – not stressing out.”

“This arrest was not something they saw coming,” the publication added.

A$AP Rocky has not publicly commented on his arrest or charges.

