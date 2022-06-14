Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a Kick Ass husband to wife Sam and couldn't care less about their age gap













As Aaron Taylor-Johnson celebrated his birthday, the age-old topic of his marriage to Sam came up. It’s been talked about ever since he played Robbie on Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging won over character Georgia Nicholson.

He was just a teenager when he starred on the chick flick as a total heart throb. So when he got married to filmmaker Sam just four years after the film was released in cinemas in 2008, fans were completely confused.

Aaron also went on to star in top films like Kick Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Nowhere Boy. Despite his success as an actor, there is just one topic of discussion that keeps distracting fans – his age gap to wife Sam.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Aaron Taylor Johnson celebrates birthday

Aaron celebrated his 31st birthday on June 13th by doing a flip into a pool, as shared by his wife Sam. Looking at his Instagram stories, he also spent time at the Country Fire Kitchen on his special day.

Sam wrote a message alongside an Instagram post which reads: “Happy birthday my darling husband.” They both ended the day with a feast at the Somerset-based kitchen with chefs Ana Ortiz and Tom Bray.

The actor’s birthday brought questions about their age gap up again, despite them celebrating a decade of each other’s birthdays since getting married in 2012.

Fans question Aaron and Sam’s age gap

Fans of Aaron Taylor-Johnson have been discussing his age gap with wife Sam for years. Despite the couple being married since 2012, the topic has been circling social media as many just cannot get over it.

Most of the reactions come from those who developed a crush on Aaron’s character Robbie in the film Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging, when he gets into a relationship with 14-year-old Georgia Nicholson.

One Twitter user posted: “Everyone goes on and on about Aaron Johnson and his wife. Like we get it she’s 1000 years old. What are you gonna do? Make him divorce her? CHILL OUT.”

A fan wrote: “I think more people are showing more outrage to age gaps. I don’t think there is an issue with an age gap however I do think it’s concerning when there is a power dynamic in play.

“For instance, Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson or Aaron Johnson and his wife Sam Taylor Johnson.”

I’d like to thank Aaron Johnson for cementing my taste in men at the tender age of 8 years old with his performance as Robbie in 2008 cult classic Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging

Mr. Johnson if you ever leave your wife, I’ll be here — slightly haunted, nothing serious (@CaitlynnWalters) January 24, 2022

How the couple first met

Aaron and his wife Sam met on the 2009 set of the film Nowhere Boy when he was 18 and she was 42. It was Sam’s directorial feature film debut, based on the childhood experiences of The Beatles songwriter and singer John Lennon.

Now 55, Sam and Aaron, 31, don’t seem phased by the controversy surrounding their age gap. The couple announced their engagement at the film’s premiere in October 2009, before tying the knot in June 2012, in Somerset.

Both taking the name Taylor-Johnson, the couple now have two daughters together, born in 2010 and 2012, who they live with in Los Angeles, California. Sam was previously married to art dealer Jay Jopling for 11 years until 2008.

Aaron Johnson in #KickAss!

Glad Sam Taylor-Wood married him. Proves that women with brains can bag younger hotties! pic.twitter.com/MxJWxHGSsx — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) August 3, 2013

